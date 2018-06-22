CenterPoint Energy to Pay Additional Interest on its 2.0 percent Zero-Premium Exchangeable Subordinated Notes due 2029

The payment of Additional Interest reflects cash distributed in respect of the Reference Shares attributable to one ZENS note in connection with the AT&T Inc. and Time Warner Inc. merger, which closed on June 14, 2018. The Additional Interest of $26.875 per ZENS note was calculated as the product of 0.50 share of Time Warner Inc. common stock per ZENS note and the $53.75 per share cash merger consideration paid to holders of Time Warner Inc. common stock.

After the closing of the AT&T Inc. and Time Warner Inc. merger, the Reference Shares for each ZENS note consisted of 0.7185 share of AT&T Inc. common stock and 0.061382 share of Charter Communications, Inc. common stock.

Capitalized terms not otherwise defined in this news release have the meanings given to such terms in the indenture governing the ZENS.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a domestic energy delivery company that includes electric transmission & distribution, natural gas distribution and energy services operations. The company serves more than five million metered customers primarily in Arkansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas. The company also owns 54 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, a publicly traded master limited partnership it jointly controls with OGE Energy Corp. Enable Midstream Partners owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With nearly 8,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, go to www.CenterPointEnergy.com.

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions of management which are believed to be reasonable at the time made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any statements in this news release regarding future events, including record and payment dates, and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties including market conditions and other factors discussed in CenterPoint Energy's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2017, CenterPoint Energy's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, and CenterPoint Energy's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Each forward-looking statement contained in this news release speaks only as of the date of the release.

