CenterPoint Energy Winter Storm Update: CenterPoint releases more than 500 contract frontline electric workers to support restoration efforts in other hard-hit areas of the country; more than 99 percent of customers maintained power through overnight winter weather

Download photos and videos of CenterPoint's winter weather response efforts here

Overall system operated as designed with few customer outages, with less than 1% impacted

2,800 workers remain fully mobilized as crews restore impacted customers safely and as quickly as possible

Approximately 1,000 electric customers currently impacted; Less than 30,000 customers already restored since Saturday 6 a.m.

Company maintains readiness ahead of hard freezes overnight tonight and Monday

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As of 4 p.m. today, CenterPoint Energy has determined the company has the resources necessary to continue supporting its severe weather response efforts in the Greater Houston area. The company has released more than 500 contractors from 9 states to support response efforts in states more heavily impacted by yesterday evening's winter weather system and will continue collaborating on meeting additional needs from other utilities through mutual aid.

CenterPoint Energy continues to actively deploy crews across the Greater Houston area to assess damage to electric and natural gas equipment and restore customers impacted by yesterday evening's severe winter weather. Overnight conditions including high winds, wintry precipitation, some ice accumulation and freezing temperatures impacted the electric system. As of 4 p.m., approximately 2,000 customers are experiencing weather-related outages, which represents less than 1% of the 2.9 million customers that CenterPoint serves across 12 counties. Since Saturday at 6 a.m., less than 30,000 customers have already been restored.

"We know how important it is for our customers to have electric service to power their daily lives, especially during cold weather and freezing conditions like we've seen this weekend. Our system continues to perform well, but tonight and tomorrow are forecasted to be hard freezes hovering around 20 degrees, which may impact our equipment in some places. We are currently responding to any outages safely and as quickly as we can, and we will continue to monitor our system diligently as winter weather conditions are exiting our service area. We want to thank our dedicated crews for braving this weather and supporting our community through this event, and we want to thank our customers for their continued patience," said Nathan Brownell, CenterPoint VP of Resilience and Capital Delivery.

CenterPoint will conduct its last daily operations briefing for this event today at 4:30 p.m.

Safety reminder: Wires down

The company reminds customers and community members to always assume downed lines or wires are energized and potentially dangerous if contacted. Stay at least 35 feet away from downed power lines or fallen wires and a similar safe distance from objects touching downed lines (tree limbs, vehicles, fences, etc.) and immediately report downed power lines to CenterPoint.

Actions CenterPoint is taking to respond

CenterPoint activated its Emergency Operations Center on January 21 and has been actively preparing for the impacts caused by winter storm, including:

Deploying restoration electric workforce: Continuing to deploy its 2,800-person workforce to support winter storm response efforts and address potential equipment damage and outages;

Continuing to deploy its 2,800-person workforce to support winter storm response efforts and address potential equipment damage and outages; Releasing 500 contract crews to support restoration efforts for utilities in hard-hit areas;

to support restoration efforts for utilities in hard-hit areas; Staging more than 700 frontline natural gas workers to respond safely and quickly around the clock to any gas emergency calls and service interruptions;

to respond safely and quickly around the clock to any gas emergency calls and service interruptions; Keeping customers informed : Sharing safety and preparedness information and resources with CenterPoint customers through direct outreach, social media and other channels;

: Sharing safety and preparedness information and resources with CenterPoint customers through direct outreach, social media and other channels; Inspecting and testing critical electric equipment , including all 270 electric substations, executing enhanced tree trimming and conducting inspections to prepare for wintry precipitation and cold temperatures;

, including all 270 electric substations, executing enhanced tree trimming and conducting inspections to prepare for wintry precipitation and cold temperatures; Conducting outreach to Critical Care customers: Reaching out to identified Critical Care Residential and Chronic Condition Residential electric customers by email, phone or text.

Reaching out to identified Critical Care Residential and Chronic Condition Residential electric customers by email, phone or text. Coordinating with government officials: Providing regular updates to government officials on preparation activities and closely coordinating on customer support.

Providing regular updates to government officials on preparation activities and closely coordinating on customer support. Providing operational updates for media and public: Conducting daily press briefings to provide important updates related to its pre-storm activities and readiness posture; additional briefings may be held to provide operational updates on response and restoration efforts following the storm.

These emergency preparedness actions build on the winter readiness activities that CenterPoint has conducted since the fall of 2025, including annual weatherization requirements from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and Railroad Commission of Texas to prepare for winter storms. These actions include:

Donated and installed more than 20 emergency backup generators at key locations across Greater Houston to improve local emergency preparedness and response efforts;

at key locations across Greater Houston to improve local emergency preparedness and response efforts; Positioning 17 compressed natural gas (CNG) trailers to provide additional supply for our customers, if needed, adding an additional trailer today to help strengthen preparedness;

to provide additional supply for our customers, if needed, adding an additional trailer today to help strengthen preparedness; Inspecting nearly 200 natural gas regulator stations and installing heaters on equipment to prevent ice damage; and

on equipment to prevent ice damage; and Conducted more than 19,000 total hours of emergency training in 2025 for hundreds of operational, emergency response and other personnel and contractors to strengthen severe weather preparation and response efforts.

Stay informed with Power Alert Service®

CenterPoint electric customers are encouraged to enroll in the company's Power Alert Service® to receive winter storm outage details, estimated restoration times and customer-specific restoration updates by phone call, text or email.

Track what's happening in your neighborhood on Outage Tracker

Customers can also stay up to date on outages with CenterPoint's Outage Tracker, available in English and Spanish. The Outage Tracker is built to handle increased traffic during storms, is mobile-friendly, accessible for those with disabilities and allows customers to see outages by county, city and zip code.

Customers can get storm-related electric and natural gas safety tips and the latest information at CenterPointEnergy.com/ActionCenter.

About CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

As the only investor owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio and Texas. As of September 30, 2025, the company owned approximately $45 billion in assets. With approximately 8,300 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

For more information, contact:

Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE CenterPoint Energy