Centerra, a Constellis Company, Wins $54M Contract to Provide Base Operations Support to the U.S. Navy in the Republic of Singapore

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellis, a leading provider of essential risk management and mission support services to government and commercial clients worldwide, announced today that the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Far East awarded Constellis company Centerra Construction Partners, LLC, a $54 million multi-year contract on April 9, 2024. The company will provide multi-function base operations support for the Navy and other military service branches at various locations within the Republic of Singapore, including Port of Singapore Authority (PSA) Sembawang, Changi Naval Base (CNB), Paya Lebar Air Base (PLAB).

The Singapore Base Operations Support Contract (SBOSC) is a performance-based contract under which Centerra will support functions including air operations, supply, housing, facilities support, utilities, transportation, and environmental. Centerra has supported the U.S. Navy in Singapore since 2016.

"We look forward to continuing our support to the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and other tenant commands in Singapore," said Andrew Hartsog, Executive Vice President of Mission Support Services at Constellis. "Having operated as the prime contractor on SBOSC since 2016, we will continue to provide the highest-level of service to support U.S. military activities in Singapore."

About Constellis

Constellis provides end-to-end risk management and comprehensive security solutions to safeguard people and infrastructure. Operating globally and based in the Washington D.C. area, our employees bring unparalleled dedication and passion for creating a safer world while upholding the highest standards of compliance, quality, and integrity. Constellis' solutions include a range of services, including background investigations, K-9, technical services, UAV and counter UAV services, advanced training, logistics and life support, fleet maintenance, construction, contingency operations, emergency response, and tailored unique capabilities to support a wide variety of mission requirements. At Constellis, our number one priority is securing customers' success.

