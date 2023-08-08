Centers for Advanced ENT Care Joins ENT Specialty Partners

News provided by

ENT Specialty Partners

08 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Partnership brings together a network of ENT physicians across three states

DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENT Specialty Partners (ESP) is pleased to announce that Centers for Advanced ENT Care (CAdENT), one of the nation's largest ear, nose and throat specialty groups, has joined its community of practices. This strategic alliance brings together two leading otolaryngology organizations renowned for their physician-led approach to exceptional patient care and expands ESP's footprint to the mid-Atlantic region.

Continue Reading
The Centers for Advanced ENT Care is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier provider of comprehensive ear, nose, and throat services.
The Centers for Advanced ENT Care is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier provider of comprehensive ear, nose, and throat services.

With this partnership, CAdENT's 18 clinical locations across Maryland, Washington D.C., and Virginia join a network of 18 Texas clinics. The 30 physicians from CAdENT and their practice teams will have the full support of ESP's best-in-class clinical expertise and operational resources.

"We are thrilled to welcome Centers for Advanced ENT Care into the ENT Specialty Partners community," said Ron Kuppersmith, M.D., CEO of ESP. "Our shared values of patient-centered care and physician leadership make this a perfect collaboration. Together, we are positioned to lead the way in delivering exceptional healthcare experiences and achieving better outcomes for our patients."

ENT Specialty Partners will continue to prioritize patient well-being across all its clinic locations, ensuring patients receive personalized attention and tailored treatment plans. The physician-led teams of ESP and CAdENT bring a wealth of experience, with numerous nationally-recognized otolaryngology thought leaders driving the organization's vision of being the foremost ENT provider in the United States.

"By joining forces with ENT Specialty Partners, we are well-positioned to address the evolving healthcare needs of our communities while upholding the highest standards of clinical excellence," said Marc Dubin, M.D., CAdENT's President and CEO. "We are excited about the opportunity to work together with other like-minded physicians to help advance our specialty."

Now with locations in Texas, Maryland, Washington D.C., and Virginia, ENT Specialty Partners establishes its position as one of the largest national practices in otolaryngology. With a vast network of expert physicians, state-of-the-art services, and a commitment to innovation, ESP is dedicated to advancing the field of ENT and improving patient outcomes.

About ENT Specialty Partners
ENT Specialty Partners (ESP) is achieving excellence in patient care through building a collaborative community of ear, nose, and throat specialists. ESP brings together world-class physicians, practice solutions, team members, and innovations to be the foremost provider of ENT services in the country.

The ESP community now includes more than 60 ENT physicians and a wide network of advanced practice providers and audiologists/hearing specialists. These teams provide a wide range of services in otolaryngology, head and neck surgery, audiology, and allergy treatments. ESP partner practices are located across 36 locations in Maryland, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Learn more at ENTSP.com.

SOURCE ENT Specialty Partners

Also from this source

ENT Specialty Partners Announces Opening of ENT Southlake

ENT Specialty Partners Announces Opening of Austin ENT & Allergy

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.