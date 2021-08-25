Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Issues New Code for Encala®

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envara Health, a company committed to making significant advancements in the field of clinical nutrition, today announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has issued a new Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) code for Encala®, a structured lipid matrix powder for oral administration. This decision establishes the S9432 code, "Medical Food for Non-Inborn Errors of Metabolism," in response to Envara Health's initial application.

"By issuing this code, CMS is recognizing the uniqueness of Encala and the strength of our National Institutes of Health sponsored clinical data in improving height, weight, and essential fatty acid status in patients with malabsorption," stated Linda Palczuk, COO of Envara Health, who presented the case for the Encala application to the HCPCS panel.

"This is a game changer. Coding gives patients and their families access to important new treatments," stated Katie Derks, who spoke in favor of issuing a new code during the CMS public meeting. Katie's son was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis in 2019 when he was one month old. Since his healthcare provider started him on Encala in December of 2020, his growth has increased by 47% and he's now in the above average percentile of body weight for his age. Katie added, "I'm so happy that many others will now have access to Encala."

The newly created HCPCS Level II code is a breakthrough towards making a novel and needed clinical nutrition solution more broadly available. Encala is an important option for patients suffering from malabsorption, which can be caused by a digestive disease, intestinal inflammation, or damage/surgery along the gastrointestinal tract.

Envara Health's CEO Jim O'Connell said, "As pioneers in the 'food as medicine' movement, we are committed to developing innovative solutions for the over 1.5 billion people suffering from malabsorption. We'll continue our efforts to expand access and ensure treatment is available for patients in need."

Samples of Encala for healthcare professionals and patients can be requested at www.Encala.com.

About Envara Health:

Envara Health is bringing breakthrough science, clinical evidence, and meaningful health improvements to the field of nutrition. The company is led by a team of life science and clinical nutrition veterans committed to addressing the widespread problem of malabsorption, and the resulting weight, growth, and nutritional deficiencies it causes. Our first product, Encala®, is a medical food that provides a source of needed, healthy calories, including the essential fatty acids, in an easily absorbable structure. Encala has been tested in multiple clinical studies and has also been shown to improve the absorption of other fat and nutrients from corresponding meals. Envara Health's validated structured lipid platform is enabling the development of a suite of precision nutrient products that will address a broad spectrum of disease states, in both humans and animals. To learn more about Envara Health, visit https://envarahealth.com . For more information about Encala, visit www.Encala.com .

