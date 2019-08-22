Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Awards The Gardens at Stevens Highest Ratings

The Gardens at Stevens is rated 4 of 5 Overall Rating, and 5 of 5 Quality Measures by Medicare.gov. The quality measure rating is based on clinical data, with more stars indicating better quality care. Health inspection results, staffing data, and quality of resident care information are three important ways to measure the quality of a nursing homes.

Priscilla Bender, who is at The Gardens at Stevens for a third rehab stay, explains why she chooses the facility for her rehab care: "The nurses are here when I need them and I enjoy my therapists. I'm happy with the support I receive from the management and my needs have always been addressed."

George Stauffer, Administrator at The Gardens at Stevens, says that their excellent star rating and strong survey results is reflective of low staff turnover and the team's commitment to residents: "The ratings indicate the quality of our training programs, recruitment and retention programs, and leadership in our nursing home. These factors enable excellent services and communication with the residents."

"I came here because I had a fall and fractured my hip," says Frances Nelson, another resident at The Gardens at Stevens. "Without the help I received here I would not have been able to return to my community. The therapists were great and I wouldn't be where I am today without their help. If I need skilled rehab services again I will return to this facility. The nurses and therapists who work here are very helpful."

The Gardens at Stevens is a Retirement Community located at 400 Lancaster Avenue in Stevens, PA offering Independent Living, Personal Care Living, Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Care, as well as Hospice Care.

Contact: media@gardensstevens.com

SOURCE The Gardens at Stevens