Centers Health Care's Fourth Annual "Care That Moves You" Program Makes History with Record-Breaking Interactive Wellness Events Across Facilities This August

Systemwide Guinness World Records™ Attempt Highlights the Power of Movement, Connection, and Community

BRONX, N.Y., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centers Health Care, the largest and most complete post-acute health care continuum in the Northeast that touches one million lives each year with 36 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities, is proud to announce the launch of its fourth annual "Care That Moves You" program. This initiative celebrates the power of movement, connection, and healthy aging and will culminate in an official Guinness World Records™ attempt for the Largest Seated Dance Lesson. Through interactive events held across its facilities leading up to the historic August 19 record attempt, Centers Health Care will bring together residents, staff, families, and local communities to demonstrate that movement is for everyone, regardless of age or ability.

Building on the success of previous years, the 2026 program is set to deliver even more opportunities for seniors to participate in fun, movement-based activities tailored to all ability levels. The systemwide Guinness World Records attempt will bring together Centers Health Care residents, staff, families, and community members across participating facilities, showcasing the importance of social connection and active living. The day will be marked by festivities across all facilities and a cameo from Gavin the Goat, the Center's Health Care mascot, at the Beth Abraham Center.

"Through 'Care That Moves You,' we continue to create opportunities for residents, staff, families, and local communities to come together in meaningful ways," said Steve Carr, Chief Sales Officer, Centers Health Care. "Our attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the Largest Seated Dance Lesson is a celebration of inclusion, wellness, and the extraordinary spirit that unites the Centers Health Care community."

"What makes this year's program so special is the way it brings people together around a shared goal," said Yaakov Klein, Divisional Vice President at Centers Health Care. "Our Guinness World Records attempt demonstrates that movement can be accessible, engaging, and impactful for people of all ages and abilities. We're excited to showcase the energy, enthusiasm, and sense of community that define Centers Health Care while encouraging thousands of participants to stay active and connected."

For more information about the "Care That Moves You" program and upcoming events, please visit www.centershealthcare.com or contact your local Centers Health Care facility. Photos and videos from past the events can be found at Centers' Facebook and Instagram accounts, and on YouTube.

About Centers Health Care

Centers Health Care is one of the most complete post-acute health care organizations and a leader in post-acute care in the northeast. The company is a premier network of skilled nursing, rehabilitation and senior care services with 36 locations throughout New York State and New York City.

For more information about Centers Health Care, please visit www.centershealthcare.com.

Contact:

Maryellen Mooney

Goodman Media International, Inc. for Centers Health Care

212.576.2700, x7255

[email protected]

SOURCE Centers Health Care