Bronx Center for Rehabilitation & Health Care Named by Newsweek As One of America's Best Nursing Homes for 2026

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronx Center for Rehabilitation & Health Care, part of Centers Health Care, is proud to announce that it has been named one of America's Best Nursing Homes for 2026 by Newsweek, ranking among the top nursing homes in New York for facilities with 150 beds or more. Bronx Center celebrated with a ribbon-cutting celebration on March 3.

Team members at Bronx Center gather to celebrate ranking among Newsweek’s top nursing homes in New York.

This year's Newsweek list recognizes the top 1,200 nursing homes across the United States. Facilities were evaluated on four pillars including performance data, peer recommendations, accreditations and resident satisfaction, with performance data carrying an increased weight in 2026 to reflect the growing emphasis on clinical quality metrics. Also, this year, the addition of vaccination rates as new quality measures were implemented.

This recognition underscores Bronx Center's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care, improving the lives of its residents, and maintaining the highest standards in health care.

"We know that finding the right facility can make a profound difference in health outcomes and overall quality of life," said Jeff Sicklick, LNHA, Administrator at Bronx Center. "Bronx Center is a very special place, and we're proud that Newsweek has recognized all of the hard work from our team that has created the type of environment where every resident is excellently care for, and every family member is heard."

About Centers Health Care

Centers Health Care is one of the most complete post-acute health care organizations and a leader in post-acute care in the northeast. The company is a premier network of skilled nursing, rehabilitation and senior care services with 42 locations throughout New York State, New York City and Southern New Jersey.

For more information about Centers Health Care, please visit www.centershealthcare.com .

Contact:

Maryellen Mooney

Goodman Media International, Inc. for Centers Health Care

212.576.2700, x7255

[email protected]

SOURCE Centers Health Care