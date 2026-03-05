Bronx Center for Rehabilitation & Health Care Named by Newsweek As One of America's Best Nursing Homes for 2026

News provided by

Centers Health Care

Mar 05, 2026, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronx Center for Rehabilitation & Health Care, part of Centers Health Care, is proud to announce that it has been named one of America's Best Nursing Homes for 2026 by Newsweek, ranking among the top nursing homes in New York for facilities with 150 beds or more. Bronx Center celebrated with a ribbon-cutting celebration on March 3.

Continue Reading
Team members at Bronx Center gather to celebrate ranking among Newsweek’s top nursing homes in New York.
Team members at Bronx Center gather to celebrate ranking among Newsweek’s top nursing homes in New York.

This year's Newsweek list recognizes the top 1,200 nursing homes across the United States. Facilities were evaluated on four pillars including performance data, peer recommendations, accreditations and resident satisfaction, with performance data carrying an increased weight in 2026 to reflect the growing emphasis on clinical quality metrics. Also, this year, the addition of vaccination rates as new quality measures were implemented.

This recognition underscores Bronx Center's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care, improving the lives of its residents, and maintaining the highest standards in health care.

"We know that finding the right facility can make a profound difference in health outcomes and overall quality of life," said Jeff Sicklick, LNHA, Administrator at Bronx Center. "Bronx Center is a very special place, and we're proud that Newsweek has recognized all of the hard work from our team that has created the type of environment where every resident is excellently care for, and every family member is heard."

About Centers Health Care
Centers Health Care is one of the most complete post-acute health care organizations and a leader in post-acute care in the northeast. The company is a premier network of skilled nursing, rehabilitation and senior care services with 42 locations throughout New York State, New York City and Southern New Jersey. 

For more information about Centers Health Care, please visit www.centershealthcare.com.

Contact:
Maryellen Mooney
Goodman Media International, Inc. for Centers Health Care
212.576.2700, x7255
[email protected]

SOURCE Centers Health Care

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Centers Health Care Honored with American Heart Association Achievement Award for Cardiovascular Care Excellence

Centers Health Care Honored with American Heart Association Achievement Award for Cardiovascular Care Excellence

Centers Health Care, the largest and most complete post-acute health care continuum in the Northeast that touches one million lives each year with 42 ...
Centers Health Care Expands Successful Rehabilitation Partnership with NYU Langone Health's Rusk Rehabilitation, Bringing World-Class Therapy to More Residents

Centers Health Care Expands Successful Rehabilitation Partnership with NYU Langone Health's Rusk Rehabilitation, Bringing World-Class Therapy to More Residents

Centers Health Care, the largest and most complete post-acute healthcare continuum in the Northeast that touches one million lives each year with 42...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Awards

Awards

Senior Citizens

Senior Citizens

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics