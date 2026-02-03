Centers Health Care Honored with American Heart Association Achievement Award for Cardiovascular Care Excellence

Centers Celebrates Target: BP™ During Heart Month; Hosts Jumping Jacks Challenge Across Facilities

BRONX, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centers Health Care, the largest and most complete post-acute health care continuum in the Northeast that touches one million lives each year with 42 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities, is proud to be recognized by the American Heart Association for its outstanding leadership in cardiovascular health management. The organization has earned both the Target: BP™ Gold+ and Gold awards, prestigious honors that highlight Centers Health Care's commitment to strong blood pressure control and stroke prevention. Centers Health Care is the only skilled nursing care system in New York to receive this distinction.

The Target: BP™ program, a joint initiative of the American Heart Association and the American Medical Association, honors health care organizations that demonstrate excellence in implementing evidence-based protocols for cardiovascular health. This recognition reaffirms Centers Health Care's commitment to delivering the highest standards of clinical care to its residents.

In a noteworthy achievement, 27 Centers Health Care nursing homes were recognized on the list, each earning either Gold+ or Gold status, including the newly awarded Diabetes Gold status. The Gold+ level, the highest available, signifies that these Centers Health Care facilities have not only met but exceeded the stringent criteria for blood pressure management. This accomplishment underscores the organization's consistent, systemwide commitment to advancing cardiovascular health and improving outcomes across its communities.

"It's an honor to once again be recognized by the American Heart Association," said Kenny Rozenberg, CEO of Centers Health Care. "Receiving this distinction is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication to delivering the highest quality care to our residents. Through our focus on blood pressure management and stroke prevention, we're making meaningful progress in improving the health and well-being of those we serve."

This recognition comes at a critical time, as cardiovascular health remains a leading concern for older adults. With millions of Americans over 65 living with heart disease or related conditions, Centers Health Care remains steadfast in its mission to deliver exceptional, evidence-based care. By prioritizing prevention, early intervention, and continuous improvement, the organization is redefining cardiovascular care in long-term care settings.

On February 4, just ahead of the nationwide observance of National Heart Month on February 6, Centers Health Care will kick off their annual "Jumping Jacks Challenge." This initiative encourages residents and team members to get active and promote heart health as part of the month-long focus on cardiovascular wellness.

