Centers of Psychiatric Excellence (COPE) to Present New Research on Ketamine at The American Psychiatric Association's Annual Meeting in New York City on May 7

Preclinical and Translational Neuroscience: A Brief History of Ketamine, presented by Gerard Sanacora , M.D., Ph.D. ( Yale University )

, M.D., Ph.D. ( ) Updates on Subanesthetic Doses of Ketamine for Mood Spectrum Disorders, presented by Sanjay J. Mathew , M.D. ( Baylor University )

, M.D. ( ) Updates on Subanesthetic Doses of Ketamine for Anxiety Spectrum Disorders, presented by James W. Murrough , M.D.(Mt Sinai,NY)

, M.D.(Mt Sinai,NY) Updates on Subanesthetic Doses of Ketamine for Management of Chronic Pain, presented by Ashwin A Patkar, M.D. ( Duke University )

) Development of Centers of Psychiatric Excellence and a Registry to Optimize Ketamine Administrations, presented by Prakash S. Masand , M.D. (Duke–National University of Singapore )

, M.D. (Duke–National University of ) Panel Discussion, led by Carlos A. Zarate , M.D. (National Institute of Mental Health)

"Studies show overwhelming evidence to support the efficacy of ketamine in the most difficult to treat cases of major depression, anxiety, bipolar depression, chronic pain and opioid addiction," said Dr. Prakash Masand, CEO of Centers of Psychiatric Excellence (COPE) and Adjunct Professor, Duke-NUS. "We are excited to share this important information at this year's APA annual meeting."

