Centers Urgent Care, Medically Directed by Dr. Josef Schenker, Receive UCA Accreditation for all 12 New York City Locations

MIDDLE VILLAGE, N.Y., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centers Urgent Care, under the medical direction of Dr. Josef Schenker and headquartered in Middle Village, New York, along with its eleven other locations, have received the Urgent Care Association (UCA) Accreditation designation, the highest level of distinction for an urgent care center. UCA Accreditation illustrates an organization's overriding commitment to safety, quality and scope of services.

"We are so proud of receiving this certification about achieving UCA Accreditation," said Dr. Josef Schenker, Medical Director of Centers Urgent Care. "We also want to deeply thank the UCA Quality team for recognizing our hard work as we met and exceeded the quality and safety standards set forth by the Urgent Care Association (UCA). It is always about giving the best care to our patients in those regions where we have our urgent clinics."

UCA Accreditation criteria includes meeting standards for governance, human resources, patient care processes, quality improvement, physical environment, health record management and patient privacy/rights/responsibilities. The standards represent a set of practices that collectively support patient service and organizational performance. Accreditation is awarded on a three-year basis.

Urgent care is a convenient and efficient option for urgent -- but not emergency -- medical conditions. Such conditions include unexpected cuts, burns, sprains or fractures that do not require a visit to the ER but cannot wait for a primary care visit. Centers Urgent Care, where Josef Schenker, MD, serves as the Chief Medical Officer, accepts unscheduled, walk-in patients and is equipped with x-ray, laboratory services and licensed providers available to perform minor procedures such as casting and suturing.

Centers Urgent Care is proud to fulfill an essential healthcare need, filling the gap between primary care and emergency rooms while offering increased convenience and cost savings to its patients.

With its UCA Accreditation, Centers Urgent Care demonstrates its commitment to providing patients with access to quality care of the highest level.

ABOUT CENTERS URGENT CARE

Since 2015, Centers Urgent Care, under the medical direction of Dr. Josef Schenker, has been committed to providing our neighbors with expert care, locally. When those you love most need it most, Centers Urgent Care steps up to the plate, time and time again. From band aids to fracture reductions to diagnostic lab testing and everything in between, we are just around the corner to assist you. Our comprehensive system, skilled team, and on-site support ensure uncompromised quality service and professional care no matter the emergency.

Operating in twelve locations throughout New York City in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan and the Bronx, no appointments are needed to visit any of the centers. Centers Urgent Care accepts walk-ins and strive to provide prompt care. Centers Urgent Care asks patients to bring a valid form of identification, insurance card (if applicable), and any relevant medical records or medications the patient is currently taking. Centers Urgent Care locations offer physicals for school, sports, employment, and general wellness. Hours are Monday – Friday, (8am to 8pm), Saturday – Sunday (9AM to 9PM)

Centers Urgent Care locations include in Queens (Middle Village, Astoria and Forest Hills), Brooklyn (Bay Ridge, Boro Park, Coney Island, Fulton, Gateway and Flatbush), Manhattan (Upper West Side) and The Bronx (Hunts Point).

