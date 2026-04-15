DENVER, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've been told you have a herniated disc, you probably have also been told you need a spinal fusion, which up to recently has been the traditional treatment for herniated discs in the neck. However, that advice for a spinal fusion in the neck no longer applies, according to Sanjay Jatana, MD, a fellowship-trained cervical spine surgeon in Denver, who is featured in the national website CentersForArtificialDisc.com.

CentersforArtificialDisc.com provides an unbiased overview on the pros and cons of artificial disc replacement for those with herniated discs in their back or neck.

"The most current spine research from the North American Spine Society has shown that artificial disc replacement can reduce the rate of next level degeneration in the neck," explains Dr. Jatana. "With spinal fusion, you are locking two vertebrae together. Fusion unfortunately puts extra stress on the discs above and below. The result can be a second herniated disc caused by spinal fusion. With an artificial disc, you are preserving the rotation of the neck which lessens the risk to other disc levels. This is especially important in the neck as you only have six disc levels to maintain needed rotation."

"There is a lot of bias out there related to the treatment options for herniated discs," explains Dr. Maahir Haque, a fellowship-trained spine surgeon at Spine Group Orlando in Orlando, Florida one of few spine surgeons in the nation who does both lumbar and cervical disc replacement. "Patients often do not know that they are candidates for motion-preserving disc replacements. It can be hard for the back or neck pain sufferer to learn the most current and advanced treatment options."

Those with back and neck problems can download a free 20-page Patient Guide at CentersforArtificialDisc.com that shows the pros and cons of artificial disc replacement and the emergency symptoms for when to see a doctor for herniated disc symptoms to prevent permanent and lifelong weakness or numbness in a hand or foot.

Artificial disc surgery — also referred to as motion preservation surgery — has rapidly evolved with new implants designed to replicate the rotation and shock absorption function of the healthy disc. "The FDA now has more than 10 artificial discs approved for use in the neck," notes Dr. James Lynch, a fellowship-trained spine surgeon at The Swift Institute, the largest spine and orthopedic center in the State of Nevada. "Not everyone qualifies for an artificial disc. But each year there are newer discs coming out that preserve the natural rotation of the spine and lowers the risk of other disc herniations.'

Recognizing that some spine surgeons bias the information in their web sites to their own capabilities, CentersforArtificialDisc.com was created to provide an unbiased source of information to patients. The Patient Guide PDF can be downloaded free at CentersforArtificialDisc.com.

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SOURCE CentersforArtificialDisc.com