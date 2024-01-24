CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES 2023 DIVIDEND ALLOCATIONS

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today the tax treatment (Form 1099-DIV) for calendar year 2023 distributions on its common and preferred shares of beneficial interest. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of their Centerspace distributions.

Security Description Record

Date Payable

Date Cash

Distribution

Per Share Box 1a Ordinary

Taxable

Dividend Box 1b Qualified

Dividend

(1) Box 2a Long-Term

Capital Gain Box 2b Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250

Gain (2) Box 3 Nondividend

Distribution Box 5 Section 199A

Dividend

(1) Common Shares 01/02/23 01/12/23 $0.7300000 $0.2077306 $0.0000000 $0.3561495 $0.2336918 $0.1661199 $0.2077306

03/31/23 04/10/23 $0.7300000 $0.2077306 $0.0000000 $0.3561495 $0.2336918 $0.1661199 $0.2077306 CUSIP: 15202L106 06/30/23 07/10/23 $0.7300000 $0.2077306 $0.0000000 $0.3561495 $0.2336918 $0.1661199 $0.2077306 Symbol: CSR 09/29/23 10/10/23 $0.7300000 $0.2077306 $0.0000000 $0.3561495 $0.2336918 $0.1661199 $0.2077306





$2.9200000 $0.8309224 $0.0000000 $1.4245980 $0.9347672 $0.6644796 $0.8309224 Security Description Record

Date Payable

Date Cash

Distribution

Per Share Box 1a Ordinary

Taxable

Dividend Box 1b Qualified

Dividend

(1) Box 2a Long-Term

Capital Gain Box 2b Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250

Gain (2) Box 3 Nondividend

Distribution Box 5 Section 199A

Dividend

(1) Series C Preferred 03/15/23 03/31/23 $0.4140625 $0.2120513 $0.0000000 $0.2020112 $0.1325521 $0.0000000 $0.2120513 Shares 06/15/23 06/30/23 $0.4140625 $0.2120513 $0.0000000 $0.2020112 $0.1325521 $0.0000000 $0.2120513 CUSIP: 15202L206 09/15/23 09/29/23 $0.4140625 $0.2120513 $0.0000000 $0.2020112 $0.1325521 $0.0000000 $0.2120513 Symbol: CSRPRC 12/15/23 12/29/23 $0.4140625 $0.2120513 $0.0000000 $0.2020112 $0.1325521 $0.0000000 $0.2120513





$1.6562500 $0.8482052 $0.0000000 $0.8080448 $0.5302084 $0.0000000 $0.8482052





















(1) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the amounts in Box 1a.

(2) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the amounts in Box 2a.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 72 apartment communities consisting of 13,088 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. In 2022, Centerspace was named the National Apartment Association's Leading Organization in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com .

