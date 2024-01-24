CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES 2023 DIVIDEND ALLOCATIONS

Centerspace

24 Jan, 2024, 16:15 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today the tax treatment (Form 1099-DIV) for calendar year 2023 distributions on its common and preferred shares of beneficial interest. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of their Centerspace distributions.

Security

Description

 

 

Record
Date

 

 

Payable
Date

 

 

Cash
Distribution
Per Share

 

Box 1a

Ordinary
Taxable
Dividend

Box 1b

Qualified
Dividend
(1)

Box 2a

Long-Term
Capital Gain

 

Box 2b

Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Gain (2)

Box 3

Nondividend
Distribution

 

Box 5

Section 199A
Dividend 
(1)

Common Shares

01/02/23

01/12/23

$0.7300000

$0.2077306

$0.0000000

$0.3561495

$0.2336918

$0.1661199

$0.2077306

03/31/23

04/10/23

$0.7300000

$0.2077306

$0.0000000

$0.3561495

$0.2336918

$0.1661199

$0.2077306

CUSIP: 15202L106

06/30/23

07/10/23

$0.7300000

$0.2077306

$0.0000000

$0.3561495

$0.2336918

$0.1661199

$0.2077306

Symbol: CSR

09/29/23

10/10/23

$0.7300000

$0.2077306

$0.0000000

$0.3561495

$0.2336918

$0.1661199

$0.2077306



$2.9200000

$0.8309224

$0.0000000

$1.4245980

$0.9347672

$0.6644796

$0.8309224

 

 

 

Security

Description

 

 

Record
Date

 

 

Payable
Date

 

 

Cash
Distribution
Per Share

 

Box 1a

Ordinary
Taxable
Dividend

Box 1b

Qualified
Dividend
(1)

Box 2a

Long-Term
Capital Gain

 

 

 

Box 2b

Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Gain (2)

Box 3

Nondividend
Distribution

 

Box 5 

Section 199A
Dividend 
(1)

Series C Preferred

03/15/23

03/31/23

$0.4140625

$0.2120513

$0.0000000

$0.2020112

$0.1325521

$0.0000000

$0.2120513

Shares

06/15/23

06/30/23

$0.4140625

$0.2120513

$0.0000000

$0.2020112

$0.1325521

$0.0000000

$0.2120513

CUSIP: 15202L206

09/15/23

09/29/23

$0.4140625

$0.2120513

$0.0000000

$0.2020112

$0.1325521

$0.0000000

$0.2120513

Symbol: CSRPRC

12/15/23

12/29/23

$0.4140625

$0.2120513

$0.0000000

$0.2020112

$0.1325521

$0.0000000

$0.2120513



$1.6562500

$0.8482052

$0.0000000

$0.8080448

$0.5302084

$0.0000000

$0.8482052










(1) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the amounts in Box 1a.
(2) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the amounts in Box 2a.

About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 72 apartment communities consisting of 13,088 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. In 2022, Centerspace was named the National Apartment Association's Leading Organization in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com 

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Josh Klaetsch, Investor Relations, at (701) 837-7104 or [email protected].

Contact Information
Josh Klaetsch, Investor Relations
Phone : (701) 837-7104
E-mail : [email protected]

SOURCE Centerspace

Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.