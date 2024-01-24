CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES 2023 DIVIDEND ALLOCATIONS

24 Jan, 2024, 16:15 ET
MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today the tax treatment (Form 1099-DIV) for calendar year 2023 distributions on its common and preferred shares of beneficial interest. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of their Centerspace distributions.
|
Security
Description
|
Record
|
Payable
|
Cash
|
Box 1a
Ordinary
|
Box 1b
Qualified
|
Box 2a
Long-Term
|
Box 2b
Unrecaptured
|
Box 3
Nondividend
|
Box 5
Section 199A
|
Common Shares
|
01/02/23
|
01/12/23
|
$0.7300000
|
$0.2077306
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.3561495
|
$0.2336918
|
$0.1661199
|
$0.2077306
|
03/31/23
|
04/10/23
|
$0.7300000
|
$0.2077306
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.3561495
|
$0.2336918
|
$0.1661199
|
$0.2077306
|
CUSIP: 15202L106
|
06/30/23
|
07/10/23
|
$0.7300000
|
$0.2077306
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.3561495
|
$0.2336918
|
$0.1661199
|
$0.2077306
|
Symbol: CSR
|
09/29/23
|
10/10/23
|
$0.7300000
|
$0.2077306
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.3561495
|
$0.2336918
|
$0.1661199
|
$0.2077306
|
$2.9200000
|
$0.8309224
|
$0.0000000
|
$1.4245980
|
$0.9347672
|
$0.6644796
|
$0.8309224
|
Security
Description
|
Record
|
Payable
|
Cash
|
Box 1a
Ordinary
|
Box 1b
Qualified
|
Box 2a
Long-Term
|
Box 2b
Unrecaptured
|
Box 3
Nondividend
|
Box 5
Section 199A
|
Series C Preferred
|
03/15/23
|
03/31/23
|
$0.4140625
|
$0.2120513
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.2020112
|
$0.1325521
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.2120513
|
Shares
|
06/15/23
|
06/30/23
|
$0.4140625
|
$0.2120513
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.2020112
|
$0.1325521
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.2120513
|
CUSIP: 15202L206
|
09/15/23
|
09/29/23
|
$0.4140625
|
$0.2120513
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.2020112
|
$0.1325521
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.2120513
|
Symbol: CSRPRC
|
12/15/23
|
12/29/23
|
$0.4140625
|
$0.2120513
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.2020112
|
$0.1325521
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.2120513
|
$1.6562500
|
$0.8482052
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.8080448
|
$0.5302084
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.8482052
(1) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the amounts in Box 1a.
(2) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the amounts in Box 2a.
About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 72 apartment communities consisting of 13,088 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. In 2022, Centerspace was named the National Apartment Association's Leading Organization in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Josh Klaetsch, Investor Relations, at (701) 837-7104 or [email protected].
Contact Information
Josh Klaetsch, Investor Relations
Phone : (701) 837-7104
E-mail : [email protected]
