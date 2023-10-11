CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES ENTRANCE INTO FORT COLLINS MARKET

News provided by

Centerspace

11 Oct, 2023, 16:30 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today that it has recently closed on a series of transactions marking the company's entry into the Fort Collins, CO, MSA and exit from the Minot, ND, MSA.

In the Fort Collins market, Centerspace has closed on the acquisition of Lake Vista Apartment Homes in Loveland, CO, for an aggregate investment of $94.5 million. The acquisition includes the assumption of $52.7 million of mortgage debt at a rate of 3.45%. The mortgage features interest-only payments through June 2024 and a maturity in June 2026. The community was built in 2011 and includes 303 homes on 16 acres. It is adjacent to the UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies and is part of the Centerra master-planned community featuring immediate access to grocers, retail, restaurants, and employers.

The Fort Collins MSA is a new market for Centerspace and an extension of the company's existing Mountain West platform. It features a diverse economic base, including healthcare, high-tech manufacturing, education, and oil and gas companies; a vibrant culture; and plentiful outdoor amenities, including serving as a gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park.

Centerspace has also closed on the sale of four apartment communities and associated commercial space in Minot, North Dakota for an aggregate price of $82.5 million. This marks the company's exit from the Minot market. Proceeds from the disposition were used to fund the Lake Vista acquisition and for general corporate purposes.

"These transactions continue the company's strategy of enhancing our portfolio quality and market exposure while maintaining balance sheet strength. We are excited to enter Fort Collins and are optimistic about the long-term prospects of that market," said Anne Olson, President and CEO of Centerspace.

About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 72 apartment communities consisting of 13,088 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. In 2022, Centerspace was named the National Apartment Association's Leading Organization in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com. 

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Josh Klaetsch, Investor Relations, at (701) 837-7104 or [email protected].

Contact Information
Josh Klaetsch, Investor Relations
Phone : (701) 837-7104
E-mail : [email protected] 

SOURCE Centerspace

Also from this source

CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES DATES FOR THE EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2023

CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES DATES FOR THE EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2023

Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) will release its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, after the market closes on Monday, October 30,...
CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

NYSE: CSR. Centerspace's Board of Trustees announced today that it has declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.73 per share/unit, payable on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

Image1

Real Estate Transactions

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.