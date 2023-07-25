CENTERSPACE APPOINTS JOSH KLAETSCH DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

MINNEAPOLIS, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today that Josh Klaetsch has joined the Company as Director of Investor Relations. In this role, Mr. Klaetsch will be responsible for investor relations initiatives of the Company including industry benchmarking, relationship management, and strategic outreach to ensure the Company is appropriately positioned with analysts, investors, and all stakeholders.

Mr. Klaetsch most recently served as Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Securian Asset Management where his team managed portfolios with more than $1.3B of investments in publicly traded REIT stocks. He holds a BA Degree in Economics and Management from Luther College, an MBA in Real Estate Finance from the University of Wisconsin, and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

"Centerspace has built a portfolio with a compelling investment theme, attractive growth, profile, and differentiated geographical positioning," said Klaetsch. "I am excited to work with the entire team to build on this strong foundation and share our story with investors."

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,498 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a top workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Joe McComish, Investor Relations, at (701) 837-7104 or [email protected].

Contact Information

Joe McComish, Investor Relations

Phone: (701) 837-7104

E-mail: [email protected]

