CenterSquare Appoints Casey Clements as Chief People Officer

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterSquare Investment Management announced the appointment of Casey Clements as Chief People Officer. In this newly created role, Casey will lead the human capital strategy, overseeing talent acquisition, employee engagement, professional development, and company culture, ensuring that CenterSquare continues to be a destination employer. This newly created position reflects CenterSquare's commitment to investing in its most valuable asset: its people.

Casey brings over 20 years of experience in the talent space and is most passionate about company culture, talent attraction, employee experience and engagement, and developing high performing teams.

Casey spent over 12 years at McKinsey & Company in their Boston, San Francisco, New York, and Philadelphia offices, followed by eight years at Vynamic, a Philadelphia based management consulting company. At Vynamic, Casey led the evolution of the people function including the overall design of the Talent Acquisition, people operations, talent management, development, and performance verticals.

"We're very excited for Casey to join us in the newly created Chief People Officer position," said CEO and CIO Todd Briddell. "Employee attraction, engagement and performance are key to our growth strategy and Casey's demonstrated success in the talent space will help us realize our vision for CenterSquare going forward."

"I'm thrilled to join a best-in-class, differentiated investment firm of authentic and high performers," Casey said. "I look forward to helping CenterSquare become a destination employer driven by a thriving culture and strong, talented team that embodies integrity, trust, collaboration, and innovation."

About CenterSquare

Founded in 1987, CenterSquare Investment Management is an independent, employee-owned real asset manager focused on listed real estate, private equity real estate and private real estate debt. As a trusted fiduciary, our success is firmly rooted in aligning our interests with those of our clients, partners and employees. CenterSquare is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London and Singapore. With more than $15 billion in assets under management (September 2024), CenterSquare is proud to manage investments on behalf of some of the world's most well-known institutional and private investors. For more information, please visit www.centersquare.com .

CenterSquare Media Contact:

Jansel Murad

Dukas Linden Public Relations

(646) 722-6537

[email protected]

SOURCE CenterSquare Investment Management