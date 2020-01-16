CenterState Bank Corporation Announces 27.3% Dividend Increase and Approval of New 6.5 Million Share Repurchase Program

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: CSFL) (the "Company" or "CenterState") announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company increased its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock from $0.11 per share to $0.14 per share, representing an increase of 27.3%.

In addition, the Company's Board of Directors approved a new two year share repurchase program of up to 6,500,000 shares of the Company's outstanding common stock, which represents approximately 5% of the Company's outstanding shares as of December 31, 2019. The shares may be purchased from time to time in open market or negotiated transactions in accordance with applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and other legal requirements. Repurchases will be made at management's discretion at prices management considers to be attractive and in the best interest of both the Company and its shareholders, subject to the availability of shares, general market conditions, the trading price of the shares, and alternative uses for capital. This stock repurchase program replaces the stock repurchase plan authorized on April 25, 2019 and will be for a two-year period from January 16, 2020 to January 16, 2022. The program and does not obligate the Company to acquire any specific number of shares and may be suspended or discontinued at any time. At December 31, 2019, the Company had 125,173,597 shares of its common stock outstanding.

"We are pleased to announce another increase in our dividend," said John C. Corbett, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We believe the Company's strong profitability and sound capital position support this 27.3% increase. We also are pleased our capital position and capital formation rate provide us the flexibility to continue to use our share repurchase program to return capital to shareholders when appropriate."

As previously announced, CenterState will release earnings on Monday, January 27th, after the market closes, with a conference call scheduled for the following morning at 9:00 Eastern.

About CenterState Bank Corporation

CenterState operates as one of the largest community bank franchises headquartered in the state of Florida. Both the Company and its nationally chartered bank subsidiary, CenterState Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), are based in Winter Haven, Florida, between Orlando and Tampa. With over $17 billion in assets, the Bank provides traditional retail, commercial, mortgage, wealth management and SBA services throughout its Florida branch network and customer relationships in neighboring states. The Bank also has a national footprint, serving clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division.

For additional information contact John C. Corbett (CEO), Stephen D. Young (COO) or William E. Matthews (CFO) at 863-293-4710.

Forward Looking Statements

