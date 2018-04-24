CenterState Bank Corporation Announces Acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation and Expansion into Vibrant Atlanta Market

The acquisition of Charter represents CenterState's first entry into Georgia and Alabama for commercial banking. CenterState already has a significant presence in both Alabama and Georgia through various business lines. The Company's correspondent banking unit, headquartered in Atlanta, manages business relationships with approximately two-thirds of the community banks in Alabama and Georgia. Combined with the mortgage and SBA units, CenterState currently has approximately 100 Atlanta-based employees. Upon completion of the merger, Lee Washam, President of CharterBank, will join CenterState as Regional President for Georgia.

"Our partnership with Charter allows us to expand our franchise into Georgia and Alabama, with a stable organization built upon a strong core deposit base and deeply rooted in the communities they serve," said John Corbett, President & Chief Executive Officer of CenterState. "We are particularly excited to be able to have a traditional banking presence in the Atlanta area – a market we know well. We are pleased to welcome Charter employees to the CenterState family and look forward to our partnership."

Founded in 1954 in West Point, Georgia, CharterBank is the leading community bank by deposit market share in the West Point and LaGrange markets and the third largest in the Auburn, Alabama market which the bank entered 18 years ago. More recently, CharterBank has built a sizable franchise in the attractive Atlanta market through a combination of organic growth and select acquisitions. Atlanta now represents approximately 60% of CharterBank's loan portfolio and 53% of its deposits. Charter also has a growing presence in the attractive Pensacola, Florida market it entered in 2011.

"We are very pleased about combining CharterBank with CenterState given the similarities in culture and look forward to being part of CenterState and being able to leverage our franchise with theirs as we grow into a regional community bank," noted Robert L. Johnson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Charter.

Subject to the terms of the merger agreement, Charter stockholders will receive 0.738 of a share of CSFL common stock and $2.30 in cash consideration for each outstanding share of Charter common stock. Based on CSFL's stock price of $27.72 as of April 24, 2018, this equates to a per share value of $22.76 and an aggregate deal value of $360.1 million.

The merger agreement has been unanimously approved by each of the board of directors of Charter and CenterState. Completion of the merger is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals and the approval by the stockholders of Charter. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Stephens Inc. served as financial advisor and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP served as legal counsel to CenterState in the transaction. Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P. served as financial advisor and Alston & Bird LLP served as legal counsel to Charter in the transaction.

About CenterState

CenterState operates as one of the largest community bank franchises headquartered in the state of Florida. Both the Company and its nationally chartered bank subsidiary are based in Winter Haven, Florida, between Orlando and Tampa. With over $10 billion in assets, the Bank provides traditional retail, commercial, mortgage, wealth management and SBA services throughout its Florida branch network and customer relationships in neighboring states. The Bank also has a national footprint, serving clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. For additional information, contact John C. Corbett (CEO), Stephen D. Young (COO) or Jennifer Idell (CFO) at 863-293-4710.

About Charter Financial Corporation

Charter Financial Corporation is a savings and loan holding company and the parent company of CharterBank, a full-service community bank and a federal savings institution. CharterBank is headquartered in West Point, Georgia, and operates branches in the Metro Atlanta, the I-85 corridor south to Auburn, Alabama, and the Florida Gulf Coast. CharterBank's deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Investors may obtain additional information about Charter Financial Corporation and CharterBank on the internet at www.charterbk.com under About Us.

