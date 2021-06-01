Centhaquine Improved Shock Index, ARDS, MODS, Reduced Blood Lactate Levels, And 8.8% Absolute Reduction In 28-Day All-Cause Mortality

Lyfaquin® is well-positioned to address the critical unmet need for a pharmacologically active resuscitative agent Tweet this

Severe blood or fluid loss due to trauma, gastrointestinal bleeding, major surgery, postpartum hemorrhage, diarrhea, or vomiting can cause hypovolemic shock. About 1.9 million people worldwide die because of hemorrhagic shock every year, most dying within the first 6 hours.

Centhaquine converts the venous unstressed blood volume to stressed blood volume and improves cardiac output and blood circulation, making it an ideal candidate for the resuscitation of patients. Centhaquine increased cardiac preload and decreased cardiac afterload to augment cardiac output during resuscitation. Patients with uncontrolled bleeding undergo damage-control resuscitation to stop blood loss and initiate resuscitation, keeping in mind permissive hypotension targeting a mean arterial pressure of 65 mmHg. Resuscitation with centhaquine limits the use of blood, blood products, and vasopressors and helps achieve resuscitation free of arterial constriction.

Analysis of randomized controlled trials has demonstrated reduced mortality rates attributed to disease conditions rather than new therapy. To our knowledge, this is the only late-stage clinical study that has demonstrated a significant survival advantage, with an 8.8% absolute reduction in mortality. Centhaquine was safe and well-tolerated, with no drug-related AEs. A meta-analysis of mortality data obtained from phase II and III studies because the inclusion criteria were similar and found that mortality was 10.71% in the control group (N = 56) and 2.20% in the centhaquine group (N = 91) (OR 5.34; 95% CI 1.27–26.50; p = 0.03), which is statistically significant at the 95% CI.

The therapeutic potential of centhaquine in treating other forms of shock associated with hemodynamic instability or refractory hypotension and resulting in multiorgan failure and ultimately death is of interest. Some of these conditions may include distributive shock. Septic shock is a type of distributive shock where a significant shift occurs within the vascular compartment and out of the vascular system, resulting in a state of hypovolemia managed by the administration of fluids and vasopressors. Centhaquine increases cardiac preload and reduces cardiac afterload. An increase in cardiac preload can benefit patients with distributive shock by improving microcirculation. Initiating studies to determine the efficacy of centhaquine in patients with COVID-19 or septic shock are planned.

Lyfaquin® is a frontline therapy used in conjunction with the standard of care and is well-positioned to address critical unmet need for a pharmacologically active resuscitative agent.

