Centific and Prove Identity Partner to Revolutionize Fraud Protection & Improve Customer Experiences

Integrating Advanced Identity Verification to Increase Digital Safety and Improve User Experiences

SEATTLE, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centific, a global provider of AI and Data Services, and Prove Identity, the global leader in digital identity solutions, have partnered to bridge the gap between cybersecurity and fraud protection. This initiative will redefine the digital security landscape by offering a holistic solution for ensuring data privacy, identity verification, and digital fraud protection that protects businesses and their customers while also enhancing customer experiences.

This joint effort by Centific and Prove Identity aims to provide a one-stop-shop for businesses looking to enhance digital security while providing safe and seamless customer experiences. As a result of this partnership, organizations will be able to stay ahead of rapidly evolving fraud tactics and protect their customers from identity theft and cyberattacks.

"Centific's partnership with the premier identity verification and authentication platform at Prove allows us to seamlessly integrate those insights into our offerings," said Sanjay Bhakta, Centific's VP and Head of Solutions. "This synergy enables us to combat fraud at an unprecedented scale, frequency, and efficiency—drastically reducing risks for both businesses and consumers."

By leveraging insights from Prove Identity's streamlined identity verification solutions, Centific is poised to deliver safer online buying experiences for consumers and advanced fraud protection services for businesses.

"We are excited to partner with Centific to bring next-generation identity verification and authentication solutions to even more businesses," said Scott Greenhut, Senior Vice President, Channel and Partnerships at Prove. "Together, we're not only addressing common vulnerabilities and fortifying defenses against fraud—we're also making customer experiences faster and easier."

Centific's unique security offering couples its partnership with premier identity verification and authentication platform Prove, its vast experience in digital fraud protection, and a proprietary blend of Generative AI to accelerate the insight-to-action timeline, allowing for rapid threat signal analysis.

The integration of Gen AI with advanced fraud protection services helps ensure that the platform is dynamic enough to adapt to new threats and evolving customer needs. The result is a series of AI-generated security rules and policies that overlay thorough fraud protection capabilities to Prove Identity's already expansive digital identity solutions.

While this improved functionality will empower organizations across industries with greater cybersecurity, fraud protection, and identity verification, businesses in the retail and ecommerce spaces stand to experience the greatest improvements to their security posture.

Online marketplaces will be able to leverage the advanced threat intelligence analytics of Centific's platform to achieve compliance with regulations like the INFORM Consumers Act, fortifying both business identities (KYC) and consumer identities (KYC) and addressing the multifaceted challenges that online marketplaces face today.

About Prove Identity, Inc. ("Prove")

Prove enables businesses to provide frictionless digital consumer experiences without compromising security. With Prove's advanced identity verification and authentication platform and Prove Identity Network, trusted digital transactions are assured throughout the user journey. More than 1,000 businesses, including 9 of the top 10 U.S. banks, rely on Prove to boost revenue, improve customer acquisition, enhance cybersecurity, mitigate fraud, and eliminate costs of legacy identity verification solutions. Learn more at www.prove.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Centific

Centific is a global organization with offices in the US, Europe, India, China, and Southeast Asia. Clients include 100+ of the Global 500 companies, with industry concentration in retail, consumer packaged goods, logistics, software & technology, healthcare, and travel/hospitality.

With retail industry expertise in the E2E value chain of Data and applied AI, Centific enables retailers to accelerate their digital transformation to drive a triple play of results: happier consumers, associates, and shareholders.

We reimagine experiences by partnering with companies to drive tangible ROI, decrease waste, and optimize operations.

To learn more about Pitaya.AI visit: http://www.pitaya.ai

To learn more about Centific visit: http://www.centific.com

