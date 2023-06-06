Centific Announces the Launch of Pitaya.AI: A Suite of Intelligent Store Solutions to Enable Hyper-Automation and Immersive Experiences

REDMOND, Wash., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centific Global Solutions today announced the launch of Pitaya.AI , a SaaS (Software as a Service) platform for retailers that provides a suite of intelligent store solutions. These solutions leverage AI to tackle industry-wide business challenges such as shrinkage, workplace safety, stockout, and lack of customer behavior visibility.

According to Gartner, "Strategies for a digitally enabled and profitable physical store are foundational to the future of retail." However, increase in shrink (almost $100 Billion according to the National Retail Federation) and continued labor shortage issues (record 75.8% turnover rate according to Korn Ferry) are posing significant burdens on retailers to cope with an eroding bottom line while providing optimal customer experience.

"The time is now. As AI becomes more ubiquitous, enterprises have a unique opportunity to unlock profound value for their revenue, profitability, customer, and employee experiences," said Venkat Rangapuram, Centific CEO. "We created Pitaya.AI to leverage the robust capabilities and partnerships with NVIDIA Edge AI, Microsoft Azure Cloud, and OpenAI, transforming the shopping experience, enhancing associate productivity, and markedly reducing losses due to shrinkage."

Pitaya.AI addresses the ever-growing increase in theft for the retail industry by preventing theft at cashier-assisted and self-checkout lanes and helps prevent retail organized crime by detecting loitering and rapid pickup of multiple items.

Pitaya.AI uses a broad range of technologies from the NVIDIA Metropolis stack, such as NVIDIA GPUs, Jetson Edge AI platform, TAO toolkit, and the TensorRT software development kit to develop the vision AI application.

Pitaya.AI offers end-to-end value realization for retailers via a rich ecosystem of partners, which includes Lexmark, SmartCow, and Wren Solutions.

"We are pleased to be partnering with Pitaya.AI on this exciting venture," said Ryan Hatfield, Lexmark Portfolio Director of Retail Solutions. "By leveraging the strengths of both companies, we are confident in our ability to deliver Vision AI solutions on the edge that provide enterprise-class security and data privacy without compromising performance and enabling rapid deployment at scale."

Pitaya.AI is engineered to:

Require minimal capital expenditure because it leverages a preexisting setup and cameras.

Integrate into the retail ecosystem including handheld devices, point-of-sale, virtual machines, and the cloud.

Take immediate action via real-time notifications and task management.

Deliver tangible business outcomes as all tasks and activities have a bottom-line impact.

"With human centricity at the forefront of our value system, we are committed to strict adherence of responsible AI guidelines," said Vasu Sundarababu Centific Head of Engineering. "As such, the Pitaya.AI platform embodies the key principles of responsible AI: accountability, inclusiveness, reliability, safety, fairness, transparency, privacy, and security."

Centific is a global organization with offices in the US, Europe, India, China, and Southeast Asia. Clients include 100+ of the Global 500 companies, with industry concentration in retail, consumer packaged goods, logistics, software & technology, healthcare, and travel/hospitality.

With retail industry expertise in the E2E value chain of Data and applied AI, Centific enables retailers to accelerate their digital transformation to drive a triple play of results: happier consumers, associates, and shareholders.

We reimagine experiences by partnering with companies to drive tangible ROI, decrease waste, and optimize operations.

