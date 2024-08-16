Centific Appoints Vasudevan Sundarababu as Chief Data and AI Officer

A Move Set to Affirm Market Leadership and Drive Sustained Growth Through Unrivaled AI Innovation

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centific, the pioneering frontier AI data foundry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Vasudevan (Vasu) Sundarababu as its Chief Data and AI Officer. This strategic move is poised to propel Centific's already robust growth trajectory and reinforce its position as an industry leader in technological innovation.

Vasu joined Centific in late 2021 as the Senior Vice President and head of Digital Engineering, bringing with him over 25 years of experience building AI and Data platforms. His rich industry experience is bolstered by his time spent at the Indian School of Business Hyderabad, of which Vasu is a distinguished graduate. His significant contributions to Centific's innovative platforms and AI data solutions have been pivotal to the company's success, driving substantial advancements and market differentiation.

Venkat Rangapuram, CEO of Centific, commented, "Vasu's visionary leadership has been a game-changer for us. His promotion to Chief Data and AI Officer is strategic for the entire trajectory of our company. Under his guidance, I'm confident that Centific will not only continue to lead the market but also accelerate our growth and scale new innovations that will set industry benchmarks."

In his enhanced role, Vasu will spearhead the strategic direction of Centific's data and AI operations, focusing on refining its flagship platforms—Centific Loop, Pitaya, and OneForma—and expanding its influence across global markets.

Reflecting on his new role, Vasu stated, "I am deeply honored by this opportunity to further influence the future of AI and data science at Centific. The landscape is ripe with potential, and I am eager to lead our talented teams to explore new horizons. Our commitment is to keep pushing the boundaries of what's possible, ensuring that our innovations not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients."

This critical appointment comes at a time when Centific continues to stand at the vanguard of AI and data processing innovations. The tech industry is witnessing an unprecedented wave of opportunities for groundbreaking advancements. Centific's focus on developing state-of-the-art data and AI platforms solidifies its commitment to driving substantial growth and ensuring the company remains at the forefront of the industry.

About Centific

Centific is a leading frontier AI data foundry at the forefront of artificial intelligence and data science innovation, specializing in the creation of cutting-edge, AI-driven solutions dedicated to empowering global enterprises through superior data technology designed to drive significant growth and operational excellence across industries.

As a leader in the industry, Centific specializes in the generation, processing, and analysis of large-scale datasets to drive AI research and development. Our mission is to empower businesses and organizations to unlock the full potential of AI technologies by providing them the highest quality data and cutting-edge AI solutions.

With a robust infrastructure and a team of world-class data scientists and AI experts, Centific collaborates with partners across academia, industry, and technology sectors to advance the field of artificial intelligence. We are committed to ethical data practices and dedicated to sustainable, transformative AI advancements that solve real-world challenges. Centific — Fueling the Future of AI.

