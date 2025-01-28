Centific awarded AI Chatbot agreement with Premier, Inc.

Agreement empowers providers to streamline healthcare administration and improve patient outcomes.

SEATTLE, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centific, a frontier AI data foundry company accelerating businesses' AI adoption through intelligent data management, has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for AI Chatbots with Premier, Inc. The new agreement allows Premier members to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Centific's chatbots and AI scribes.

Raff Ripoll, Senior Vice President of Client Partnerships at Centific, stated, "This agreement with Premier comes at a pivotal moment when AI adoption is poised to reshape the way we think about healthcare." The FDA's recent regulatory guidance regarding the use of AI in medical devices has created a timely opportunity for safe and innovative AI integration into medical workflows, with the potential for broad industry transformation.

The aim of Centific's AI solutions is to improve patient experiences by reducing administrative burdens on physicians, allowing them to focus more on patient care. By facilitating the adoption of AI in medical settings, healthcare professionals are empowered to enhance patient outcomes and improve physician satisfaction across the United States.

AI-driven scribe technology, made available through this agreement, can help reduce the time providers need to spend on administrative tasks, which is a leading factor in physician burnout. This solution addresses critical healthcare labor retention challenges by making physicians' workloads more manageable and allowing for higher job satisfaction and retention.

Healthcare organizations can now more easily and efficiently integrate AI-powered chatbots into healthcare environments. With these chatbots, patients can have 24/7 access to consultations, supporting the creation of risk management programs that reduce unnecessary doctor visits and minimize patient readmissions while still prioritizing the wellbeing of the patient.

Through this collaboration with Premier, Centific gains access to a broader network of potential healthcare clients to offer advanced AI resources. End users, including healthcare providers and patients, can benefit from reduced administrative "red tape," greater access to care, and overall improved healthcare experiences.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and 325,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Centific

Centific is a leading frontier AI data foundry specializing in platform-driven AI solutions that empower global enterprises to maximize the value of their data. By focusing on data quality, we establish a strong foundation for AI deployment, helping businesses build smarter, safer, scalable AI models and applications. We also generate, process, and analyze large-scale datasets to accelerate AI research and development timelines. This scalability and speed, combined with robust infrastructure and a team of top data scientists and AI experts, enables us to collaborate across academia, industry, and technology sectors. As leaders in our industry, we aim to set the standard for ethical data practices and sustainable AI advancements that address real-world challenges.

