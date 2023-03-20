Centific Named a Top 20 Language Service Provider in Nimdzi’s Annual List of Top 100 Language Service Companies

In its Fourth Consecutive Year on the List, Centific is also Recognized as a Top-2 Leader in the IT and Data Vertical

REDMOND, Wash., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centific, a world-class digital solutions provider for the data-driven, intelligent enterprise, today announced it has been named as a Top 20 provider on the 2023 Nimdzi 100 List which annually ranks the top 100 largest Language Service Providers (LSP), globally.

Once again in 2023, Centific was specifically recognized as a leader for its IT and Data Services strengths where it ranked in the Top 2. In the overall list, Centific ranked 14th globally. This is the fourth consecutive year that Centific (formerly Pactera EDGE) has been recognized on the Nimdzi list.

Nimdzi is a market research and international consulting company that specializes in the language and localization industry. Their annual industry ranking lists the top 100 largest language service providers worldwide based on company revenue.

"Centific's unrivaled product innovation in AI-powered localization services continues to be recognized by the highly regarded industry analysts at Nimdzi," said Venkat Rangapuram, the CEO of Centific. "Our teams here at Centific continue to bring to market superior solutions that are revolutionizing how brand localization is done."

Centific's groundbreaking OneForma solution is a platform that supports the full End-to-End process of localization programs, from identifying the most suitable talent and AI-assisted project management to custom production interfaces and data-driven insights.

The Top 20 Nimdzi ranking re-affirms Centific's position as an industry leader in the development, deployment, and management of intelligent localization services. In fact, Centific pioneered and coined the term "AI Localization" which Nimdzi has listed as one of the four major language technology changes in the past several years.

"As businesses grow their presence across hundreds of countries, being able to communicate with customers who do not speak the same language is a fundamental business need," reports Jonas Ryberg, Centific's Chief Globalization Officer. "Technologies such as our OneForma platform allow businesses to easily scale their localization efforts with full confidence that their key messages are reaching new customers accurately, both contextually and culturally."

About Nimdzi:

Nimdzi Insights is an international market research and consulting company. Nimdzi advises on international trade & development, language services, localization programs, business operations, and mergers and acquisitions. Nimdzi is committed to providing opportunities for continuous professional development and resources for business professionals worldwide.

About Centific

Centific Centific is a global organization with offices in the US, Europe, India, China and South East Asia. Clients include 100+ of the Global 500 companies, with industry concentration in Software and Technology, CPG, Retail, Logistics, Healthcare, Food & Beverage, and Travel & Hospitality.

With a core focus on Data, Intelligence, and Experience, Centific helps clients achieve new levels of performance while adding brand-new digital business capabilities to drive relevance, revenue, and growth. With clarity of vision, technological expertise, operational excellence, and a global footprint, Centific is the partner of choice for enterprises that want to run smarter – and those that want to change the race.

