Centific Partners with TD SYNNEX for Resale of Pitaya Retail Ops AI Platform

Revolutionizing Availability and Accessibility of AI-Driven Computer Vision and Analytics Solutions

SEATTLE, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centific, a global provider of AI and data services, today announced a strategic partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, to streamline deployment of Pitaya, Centific's cutting-edge computer vision and retail operations (retail ops) AI platform. This alliance is set to significantly enhance the accessibility and scalability of advanced AI-powered retail ops solutions.

This partnership will focus on leveraging TD SYNNEX's extensive reseller network and hardware service infrastructure to fulfill and deploy Pitaya's solutions at an unprecedented pace. With an emphasis on scale, the partnership will amplify Pitaya's reach across diverse markets, ensuring a rapid and efficient rollout of Pitaya to meet the burgeoning demand for sophisticated security technologies.

This partnership comes at a time when violent escalations, shrink, and other security concerns are on the rise. Pitaya, powered by Nvidia Edge computing, offers the ability to proactively mitigate these concerns and others with advanced computer vision, behavioral anomaly detection, customer analytics, and real-time notifications.

"Centific's partnership with TD SYNNEX is a game-changer for industries looking to adopt advanced retail ops or computer vision solutions," said Trilok Rajesh, Head of Partnerships & Alliances at Centific. "By combining our innovative software with TD SYNNEX's robust hardware solutions and major distribution network, we're not only expanding our market presence but also simplifying the technology adoption process for our customers."

TD SYNNEX will streamline the acquisition process of the Pitaya platform, delivering a seamless experience for systems integrators and end-users. This will minimize the complexities often associated with sourcing and deploying compatible hardware, enabling a more straightforward path from purchase to operational deployment.

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," said Lisa McGarvey, VP, Data, AI & IoT Solutions, North America, TD SYNNEX. "With Centific's Pitaya platform added to our portfolio, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our AI and data offerings so customers can do great things with technology."

This collaboration promises to usher in a new era of accessibility for AI-driven retail ops and security systems and is poised to set a precedent for the rapid deployment of AI solutions. Stay tuned for more insights from Pitaya and TD SYNNEX as this partnership matures.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX's 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

Copyright 2023 TD SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Centific

Centific brings together data, intelligence, and experience to deliver human-centric solutions that solve complex business challenges. Clients include more than 100 of the Global 500 companies with industry concentrations including consumer packaged goods, retail, software and technology, healthcare, travel, and hospitality. Centific is a global organization with offices in the US, Europe, India, China, and Southeast Asia.

With retail industry expertise in the E2E value chain of Data and applied AI, Centific enables retailers to accelerate their digital transformation to drive a triple play of results: happier consumers, associates, and shareholders. We reimagine experiences by partnering with companies to drive tangible ROI, decrease waste, and optimize operations.

To learn more about Pitaya.AI visit http://www.pitaya.ai.

To learn more about Centific visit http://www.centific.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

