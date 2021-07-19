Centime and First National Bank of Omaha announce strategic partnership

Centime and First National Bank of Omaha help small and mid-sized businesses gain AI-driven control over cash flow Tweet this

"At FNBO, driving innovation in banking is high on our agenda, and our partnership with Centime enables us to quickly deliver market-leading solutions to the tens of thousands of small and mid-sized businesses that we serve," said David E. Cota, executive vice president, Business Customer Segment. "Our partnership with Centime is about solving a well-known problem and doing it creatively, while driving customer satisfaction."

Centime founder and CEO BC Krishna echoed Cota's sentiment: "The depth of engagement between our teams has been breathtaking. This partnership has demonstrated that there's a lot more that agile, nimble fintechs can do by partnering with stable, established, venerable financial institutions — Centime Cash Flow Control is proof of that."

Through trust, an unshakeable commitment to customer service and teamwork — both internally as well as with clients — Centime Cash Flow Control helps even the best run businesses improve visibility of and control over cash flows. Centime Cash Flow Control is now available through the company's Early Access Program to a select group of clients.

SOURCE Centime