Centime Announces Strategic Integration with Sage Intacct, Expanding Its Ecosystem for Enhanced Financial Management

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centime, a Boston-based fintech that offers AP, AR and Banking solutions to small-to-midsize businesses, announced today its newest integration with Sage Intacct, joining its robust list of integrations alongside NetSuite and QuickBooks Online.

This pivotal integration signifies Centime's commitment to broadening access to sophisticated cash planning tools, empowering finance leaders to automate accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) with unprecedented efficiency and accuracy.

Sergio Tzianos, Chief Product Officer at Centime, expressed his enthusiasm for the integration, stating, "The integration with Sage Intacct is more than just an addition to our capabilities—it's a vital step forward in ensuring that Sage customers have access to a top-tier cash planning solution. By automating AP and AR processes, Centime not only streamlines financial operations but also provides strategic insights that drive business growth. It's crucial for the modern finance leader to have these tools at their disposal, and we're proud to make this a reality for the Sage community."

Sage Intacct helps organizations thrive in today's digital world with proven cloud native solutions across accounting, planning, analytics and payroll. The powerful cloud platform offers deep multi-dimensional insight and AI-powered automation which enables organizational agility, leading to increased profitability, and enhanced customer satisfaction.

"The collaboration with Centime enables SMBs to access innovative tools for automating financial processes, enhancing efficiency and accuracy. It provides deeper insights and smarter automation, which align with our goal to empower customers to grow their businesses with confidence and precision in their financial strategies," says Regina Crowshaw, Director Strategic Alliances & ISVs at Sage.

In celebration of this significant milestone, Centime is excited to participate in the upcoming Sage Transform conference in Las Vegas as a proud Silver Sponsor. Attendees are invited to visit Centime at booth #94 in the expo hall, where they can meet the Centime team and explore how the integration with Sage Intacct seamlessly enhances financial workflows.

Centime's latest integration with Sage Intacct underscores the company's dedication to empowering finance leaders with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of modern financial management. By attending Sage Transform, Centime reaffirms its commitment to the Sage community and looks forward to fostering new relationships and collaborations.

About Centime

Centime is the leading cash management suite that helps fast-growing businesses easily control and manage cash flow. From forecasting, collections, invoicing, payments, credit, and reporting — our connected solutions leverage automation and artificial intelligence to help finance leaders increase productivity, reduce operational costs, and proactively manage risk.

Centime is the only company to offer accounts payable, accounts receivable, and banking solutions in one unified suite. More than 100 innovative organizations depend on Centime to power their finance operations. Centime is a privately held company based in Boston, MA, and was named 2022 Commercial Banking Fintech of the Year. To learn more, please visit www.centime.com.

