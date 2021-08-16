Centime joins Visa's Fast Track program

Our clients can now easily access cost-effective credit to meet their working capital needs. Tweet this

Visa's Fintech Fast Track Program provides startups like Centime the ability to access Visa's growing partner network, and experts who can provide guidance in helping them get up and running in the most efficient way possible. Learn more about Visa's Fintech Fast Track program at https://Partner.Visa.com.

"We're delighted to be part of Visa's Fast Track program," Centime founder and CEO BC Krishna said. "Small and mid-sized businesses can plan better and grow faster by using Centime to gain control over cash flow. Working with bank partners and empowered by Visa's network, our clients can now easily access cost-effective credit to meet their working capital needs."

"By joining Visa's Fast Track program, exciting fintechs like Centime gain unprecedented access to Visa experts, technology and resources," said Terry Angelos, SVP and Global Head of Fintech, Visa. "Fast Track lets us provide new resources that rapidly growing companies need to scale with efficiency."

About Centime

Centime, Inc. is a Boston-based fintech led by a veteran team of banking, payments, design and fintech professionals. We are bound by a shared desire to help small to mid-sized businesses thrive through strategic cash flow management For detailed product information, email [email protected]. Learn more at Centime.com, and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

