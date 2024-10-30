Centime Partners with Fyle to Add Expense Management to its Suite of Cash Management Solutions

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centime , a Boston-based fintech that offers comprehensive cash management solutions to small to midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced a partnership with Fyle , a leading expense management provider. This partnership expands Centime's platform to include seamless expense management, offering finance teams full control over cash flow and spending.

Centime's comprehensive cash management helps companies streamline AP, AR, and banking*. Now, with Fyle's advanced expense tracking, reporting, and reimbursement capabilities, Centime offers a single solution that handles every aspect of financial operations.

"Expense management is vital to any CFO's cash strategy," said BC Krishna, CEO and Founder of Centime. "Our partnership with Fyle delivers a comprehensive approach to managing not just payables and receivables, but now employee expenses as well. We're tackling cash management from all angles, to give CFOs clear line-of-sight and control across all their cash inflows and outflows."

As businesses scale, managing employee expenses isn't just an operational need—it's a core part of cash management. Real-time visibility and control over spending are essential for optimizing working capital. Centime's partnership with Fyle empowers CFOs to automate expense approvals, enforce policies, and gain instant visibility into spending, all while keeping cash flow in check.

By uniting AP, AR, banking, and expense management, the partnership equips mid-market businesses to manage their entire financial operation with ease and precision.

Why Choose Centime's Expanded Solution?

Free Expense Management : Centime Credit Card users get Fyle's expense management software at no additional cost**, driving added value for clients.

: Centime Credit Card users get Fyle's expense management software at no additional cost**, driving added value for clients. Comprehensive Cash Control : Manage AP, AR, banking, and expenses in one streamlined platform for complete oversight of financial operations.

: Manage AP, AR, banking, and expenses in one streamlined platform for complete oversight of financial operations. Real-Time Insights : Track employee spending in real time and stay on top of budgets with live data and reporting.

: Track employee spending in real time and stay on top of budgets with live data and reporting. Automated Approvals : Set up approval workflows and enforce expense policies without manual effort.

: Set up approval workflows and enforce expense policies without manual effort. Seamless Integration: Fyle integrates with any card, Visa, Mastercard, and Amex, as well as accounting platforms like QuickBooks and Sage Intacct.

To learn more about streamlining your financial operations, you can book a demo of Centime's complete cash management solutions at www.centime.com/demo .

About Centime

Centime is the leading cash management platform that helps small to mid-sized businesses easily control and manage working capital. From forecasting, collections, invoicing, payments, credit, and reporting — our platform leverages automation and artificial intelligence to help finance leaders lower operational costs and optimize cash flow.

Centime is the only company to offer accounts payable, accounts receivable, and banking solutions* in one unified platform. Named Fintech of the Year by Aite in 2022, Centime is a privately held company based in Boston, MA. To learn more, visit www.centime.com .

‍*Centime is a financial technology company, not a bank. Centime deposit accounts are with FNBO and are FDIC insured through FNBO. Member FDIC.

**Subject to credit approval and minimum spend requirements on Centime Credit Card.

