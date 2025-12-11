Centimillionaire Network R360 Launches First D.C. Metro-Based Chapter

R360 Founder Charlie Garcia to Chair Regional Group for ultra-high-net-worth families across Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, Maryland and Potomac Region

Members must have $100M in net worth to join the exclusive network

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- R360, the invitation-only peer community for centimillionaires and their families, today announced the launch of its D.C. Metro-based chapter, marking a strategic expansion into one of America's most influential wealth corridors. The new chapter will serve ultra-high-net-worth families across the Mid-Atlantic region. R360 founder Charlie Garcia, a D.C. native, will chair the chapter, which launches with 15 founding members and is advancing plans for a second cohort in response to strong and growing demand.

The launch comes at a pivotal moment for R360's growth, with Washington, D.C., and the surrounding Mid-Atlantic corridor emerging as a hub of entrepreneurial wealth, family enterprise leadership, and generational planning. R360's national footprint now includes chapters in California, Florida, New York, Texas, and the Midwest, serving more than 170 members collectively stewarding more than $100 billion in assets.

The Mid-Atlantic chapter reflects a growing need for connection, purpose, and shared values among ultra-wealthy families who are redefining what it means to succeed across generations.

"This region's unique position at the intersection of government, innovation, and commerce enables R360 members to have a profound impact on their communities and the world," said Charlie Garcia. "We're the most exclusive private members club in the world—seventy-two individuals, including nine billionaires, have been turned down by our membership committee. We attract leaders who want to build more than wealth. They want to build a legacy of generosity, service, and civic engagement and redefine what it means to succeed across generations."

R360's holistic approach distinguishes it from other peer networks. The organization focuses on cultivating six forms of capital: financial, intellectual, social, human, emotional, and spiritual, reflecting a comprehensive definition of multigenerational success.

Each R360 chapter is intentionally limited in size to foster meaningful dialogue, deep connection, and lasting trust. Members participate in six thoughtfully curated gatherings each year and gain access to a national network of peers, subject matter experts, and intergenerational programming like R360's Rising Leaders program which equips young adult children of members with the skills, mindset, and community to steward their family's wealth.

"The most successful multigenerational families understand that sustainable wealth requires more than financial acumen, it demands purpose, connection, and shared values," Garcia added. "Our Mid-Atlantic members embody this philosophy."

Membership is by invitation only and limited to individuals and families with a net worth of at least $100 million. Unlike other peer membership communities, R360 actively includes programming for spouses and children, recognizing that true family enterprise success spans generations.

For more information about R360 Global and its family-first model of wealth stewardship, visit r360global.com.

About R360 Global

R360 is a by-invitation peer community of extraordinary leaders and wealth creators stewarding family enterprises that thrive through life's transitions. At R360, we believe wealth is about more than money. It's about cultivating capital in all its forms: financial, intellectual, social, human, emotional, and spiritual. Bound by shared values, R360 members wish to inspire future generations and use their abilities, wealth, and knowledge to become a legendary force for change.

What truly distinguishes R360 is our inclusive approach. While most similar peer membership organizations cater primarily to individuals, R360 welcomes all family members, offering meaningful programming for spouses, young children, and adult children. This inclusive approach strengthens family bonds and fosters deep community ties and lasting friendships.

Learn more at r360global.com.

About Charlie Garcia

Charlie Garcia founded R360 to help ultra-high-net-worth families turn privilege into purpose. A decorated veteran, three-time Entrepreneur of the Year, and advisor to six U.S. Presidents, Garcia has guided Fortune 500 boards and shaped national education policy. He now writes "Street Sense" for MarketWatch, reaching 800,000+ readers. More at www.charliepgarcia.com.

Media Contact:

Jon Goldberg

(786) 699 - 9498

[email protected]

SOURCE R360