Centinel Spine and Tiger Woods Create Behind-the-Scenes Look at Surgery and Recovery

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC, the largest privately-held spine company focused on anterior column reconstruction, today announced the planned February filming of a three to four minute video detailing the story behind 15-Time PGA Tour Majors Winner Tiger Woods' remarkable recovery from incapacitating back pain—and his successful spinal fusion surgery through the support of the company's technology. Centinel Spine will also be presenting the perspective of his surgical team to give a fuller picture of this incredible story—all told through the lens of Emmy-nominated director Kevin Foley. This will serve as both education and inspiration to all those affected by spinal disease.



(PRNewsfoto/Centinel Spine, LLC)

Tiger Woods underwent spinal fusion surgery using the Centinel Spine STALIF M-Ti™ product in April 2017 to alleviate ongoing, debilitating pain in his back and legs. The Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (ALIF) surgery using the Centinel Spine technology was so successful that it allowed Tiger to complete his PGA Tour comeback after almost three years of golf inactivity, culminating with his April 2019 win at the 83rd Masters and a record-tying 82nd PGA career win at the Zozo Championship in October 2019.

According to Tiger Woods:

"The level of expertise and care I received from my medical team and Centinel Spine throughout this medical journey was unparalleled and an integral part of my return to the course. I hope this piece will be able to help people suffering through some of the same pain issues and feel positive about finding a lasting solution."

"The goal of our partnership with Tiger Woods is to educate a broader patient population that surgical procedures and technologies exist that allow individuals to continue to function at a high level—even after major spine surgery," said Centinel Spine Chairman & CEO John Viscogliosi. "This will be an authentic account of Tiger's patient journey from the point of view of an individual suffering from the life-altering effects of back or neck pain. We look forward to our continued work with Tiger to better support and educate individuals suffering from pain and discomfort."

The video will be released by mid-year 2020 through the rediscover (http://www.rediscovermylife.org/) spine patient online platform and other various online video mediums.

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine®, LLC is the largest privately-held spine company focused on anterior column reconstruction. The company offers a continuum of trusted, brand-name, motion-preserving and fusion solutions backed by over 30 years of clinical success—providing the most robust and clinically-proven Total Disc Replacement and Integrated Interbody™ portfolios in the world.

The company began operations in 2008 through the merger-acquisition of two pioneering medical device companies—Raymedica, LLC and Surgicraft, LTD. In 1988, UK-based Surgicraft launched the first Stand-Alone/No Profile® anterior lumbar interbody fusion device in the world, which was the basis for future generations of the market-leading Integrated Interbody technology platform known today as STALIF®. Today, Centinel Spine still embraces the pioneering culture developed at both originating companies and continues its corporate mission to become the worldwide leading company addressing spinal disease anteriorly with the widest breadth and depth of technology platforms.

The company recently acquired the prodisc® Total Disc Replacement Technology Platform—the most extensive cervical and lumbar motion-preserving reconstruction portfolio available today. With the addition of prodisc, Centinel Spine stands alone as the only company with comprehensive motion-preserving and fusion solutions for both cervical and lumbar anterior column reconstruction.

Centinel Spine derived its name from the "Sentinel Sign", the radiographic confirmation of a successful fusion anterior to the interbody device.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.CentinelSpine.com or contact:

Varun Gandhi

SVP, Corporate Finance & Strategic Planning

900 Airport Road, Suite 3B

West Chester, PA 19380

Phone: 484-887-8871

Email: v.gandhi@centinelspine.com

About Kevin Foley

Over the last 15 years, Kevin Foley has established himself as one of the leading creative storytellers in North America. His name has become synonymous with work that is captivating, honest and cinematic—which has culminated into an award-winning style that exposes truth in inventive and thought-provoking ways.

His commercial work resonates deeply with audiences worldwide, and it's clear why. Kevin's passion for storytelling and his respect for each subject matter, can be felt throughout every campaign. His films have garnered many accolades including claiming top prize at the prestigious PromaxBDA's, where he won GOLD in both the Best Spot and Best Short Film categories.

Kevin's long format work has also received high praise. Last year, Kevin wrote and directed a short film about World Number 1 professional golfer, Jason Day. The piece entitled, 'Never Say Die' was shortlisted for an EMMY in the Outstanding Short Sports category, and won a CLIO in the film category. USA today wrote, "It's a narrative perhaps worthy of Hollywood, but for now, these 10 minutes on YouTube are riveting enough."

Other notable projects include, HBO's 'Sports on Fire', '4 Days in April' and 'The Season' which all claimed award recognition from the Canadian Screen Awards. 'The Season', was additionally awarded recognition from the New York Festival.

Kevin is represented commercially by Scouts Honour in Canada and by Rakish in the U.S. His clients include: NIKE, FACEBOOK, NETFLIX, Red Bull, The Players Tribune, Adidas, NBC Universal, Budweiser, IMG, MLB, Air Canada and eOne.

SOURCE Centinel Spine, LLC

Related Links

http://www.CentinelSpine.com

