Centinel Spine Announces Continued Partnership with Performance Tech Motorsports

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC, the largest privately-held spine company focused on anterior column reconstruction, today announced that its current partnership with Performance Tech Motorsports as Title Sponsor for the team will continue through the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season after successful programs the past several years.

Since 2018, Centinel Spine has worked in partnership with Performance Tech—supporting a platform to educate the public on spinal disease and options that allow individuals to continue to function at a high level. Through this partnership, the company has been successful in educating thousands of patients about solutions for spinal injury and disease, stressing that individuals do not need to live with pain or stop performing at a high level.

The Centinel Spine-Performance Tech partnership has grown over the last two seasons, with Centinel Spine as the primary sponsor on the new gold and white No. 38 LMP2 prototype. One of Centinel Spine's former patients is Performance Tech driver and spine surgeon, Dr. Robert Masson, who had Centinel Spine's prodisc® C Cervical Total Disc Replacement product implanted in his neck several years ago. Performance Tech, through its drivers and crew members, not only provides an exemplar of the stress that the sport puts on the human body, but—specifically through Masson—how the human body can continue to operate at a high level even after spinal surgery.

"The purpose of this extended collaboration with Performance Tech remains the same: demonstrate to individuals throughout the world suffering through spinal-related issues that the lumbar and cervical products provided by Centinel Spine have the potential to give them back their life," said Centinel Spine Chairman & CEO John Viscogliosi. "Centinel Spine's mission is to provide solutions that allow individuals to regain their lives and continue to function at a high level after spine surgery. Racing is a physical sport. Hopefully what we're doing on the racetrack will allow individuals to see that if our products are able to allow drivers to continue competing after spinal surgery, then these products also have the opportunity to allow patients to quickly return to their normal active lives. The Performance Tech team is a committed partner, always working to achieve the highest level of excellence—similar to the goals of Centinel Spine."

"The partnership has really performed well," said Team Principal Brent O'Neill. "We're proud to continue this program with Centinel Spine. Everything they do to give people life after spinal disease is important. Having them as a sponsor is as much about helping a good cause as it is anything else, and we look forward to continuing to support Centinel Spine in its mission to educate the paddock, race fans, and the general public."

This announcement follows recent news from Centinel Spine that it has entered into partnership with professional athlete, Tiger Woods. Woods underwent spinal fusion surgery using Centinel Spine's STALIF M-Ti™ Anterior Lumbar Integrated Interbody™ fusion product in April 2017 to alleviate ongoing, debilitating pain in his back and legs.

Centinel Spine and Performance Tech Motorsports kick off the season at Daytona International Speedway for the pinnacle of North American sports car racing: the Rolex 24 At Daytona. The race takes place January 25-26, with the opening and closing laps aired live on NBC for the first time.

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine®, LLC is the largest privately-held spine company focused on anterior column reconstruction. The company offers a continuum of trusted, brand-name motion-preserving and fusion solutions backed by over 30 years of clinical success—providing the most robust and clinically-proven Total Disc Replacement and Integrated Interbody™ portfolios in the world.

The company began operations in 2008 through the merger-acquisition of two pioneering medical device companies—Raymedica, LLC and Surgicraft, LTD. In 1988, UK-based Surgicraft launched the first Stand-Alone/No Profile® anterior lumbar interbody fusion device in the world, which was the basis for future generations of the market-leading Integrated Interbody technology platform known today as STALIF®. Today, Centinel Spine still embraces the pioneering culture developed at both originating companies and continues its corporate mission to become the worldwide leading company addressing spinal disease anteriorly with the widest breadth & depth of technology platforms.

The company recently acquired the prodisc® Total Disc Replacement Technology Platform—the most extensive cervical and lumbar motion-preserving reconstruction portfolio available today. With the addition of prodisc, Centinel Spine stands alone as the only company with comprehensive motion-preserving and fusion solutions for both cervical and lumbar anterior column reconstruction.

Centinel Spine derived its name from the "Sentinel Sign", the radiographic confirmation of a successful fusion anterior to the interbody device.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.CentinelSpine.com or contact:

Varun Gandhi

SVP, Corporate Finance & Strategic Planning

900 Airport Road, Suite 3B

West Chester, PA 19380

Phone: 484-887-8871

Email: v.gandhi@centinelspine.com

