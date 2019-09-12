Centinel Spine Announces Continued Partnership with PGA Tour Winner Rory Sabbatini

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC, the largest privately-held spine company focused on anterior column reconstruction, today announced that its current partnership with six-time PGA Tour Winner, Rory Sabbatini, will continue through the 2020 PGA season.

Since 2018, Centinel Spine has worked in partnership with Sabbatini, four-time PGA Tour Winner, Brian Gay, and Performance Tech Motorsports (IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship), with the goal of educating individuals about solutions for spinal injury and disease, stressing that patients do not need to live with pain or stop performing at a high level. Sabbatini and Gay were both treated with the Centinel Spine prodisc® C Anterior Cervical Total Disc Replacement product several years ago, and were quickly able to return competitively to the PGA tour.

"The goal of the extended collaboration with Rory Sabbatini is to demonstrate to patients throughout the world that the lumbar and cervical products provided by Centinel Spine have the potential to give them back their life," said Centinel Spine Chairman & CEO John Viscogliosi. "Centinel Spine's mission is to provide solutions that allow individuals to regain their lives and continue to function at a high level after spine surgery. Our motion-preserving prodisc system was purposefully designed to restore long-term physiological motion and allow patients to quickly return to their normal active lives. Rory just completed his most successful PGA season since 2011, and is a prime example to all patients that the right procedure and product can result in extreme recovery."

"The prodisc system not only saved my PGA career but really saved my life," said Sabbatini. "I had unbearable arm pain and decided that surgery gave me the best chance for recovery. Getting back the range of motion in my neck was also an important factor related to maintaining my high level of activity. For me, I needed surgery, and a total disc replacement was clearly the best option," Sabbatini continued. "I had confidence that my surgeon would provide me with the best surgical solution and I had confidence in the Centinel Spine prodisc system based on its long term history of success."

Spine surgeon Robert L. Masson, M.D. (Masson Spine Institute, Orlando FL) specializes in complex spinal disorders, and reconstructed Sabbatini's cervical spine using the Centinel Spine prodisc Total Disc Replacement system. "Rory came to me with declining performance on the PGA tour because of excruciating and disabling nerve pain and weakness. He understood that return to the highest level of golf not only meant an arthroplasty solution with the prodisc system, but a commitment to a rigorous rehabilitation," Masson said. "Centinel Spine is committed to optimization of surgeon performance, highly intelligent surgical technologies, and maximized patient functionality post-surgery."

This announcement follows recent news from Centinel Spine that it has entered into partnership with professional athlete, Tiger Woods. Woods underwent spinal fusion surgery using Centinel Spine's STALIF M-Ti™ Anterior Lumbar Integrated Interbody fusion product in April 2017 to alleviate ongoing, debilitating pain in his back and legs.

