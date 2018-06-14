Centinel Spine Announces Lumbar Total Disc Replacement coverage by TRICARE

The coverage policy was changed in a communication published on May 8, 2018, and made effective retroactively to November 16, 2017. The bulk of the TRICARE beneficiaries are Active Duty Service Members and their family members, along with retired service members.

TRICARE has supported cervical total disc replacement for many years, but this is the first time that it has extended coverage to lumbar total disc replacement. "I look forward to extending the access to this technology in the lumbar spine – I have had significant experience with enabling military personnel to rapidly return to active duty, and appreciate the opportunity to provide lumbar total disc replacements to other TRICARE beneficiaries," stated spine surgeon John F. Hall, M.D. (Flagstaff Bone & Joint, Flagstaff, AZ).

prodisc L has the longest use of any lumbar total disc replacement system in the U.S. (FDA approval in 2006), and has received coverage by numerous insurance providers since FDA approval. The prodisc technology platform has been the subject of over 400 articles, which have reported on over 13,000 patients' lives.

"The TRICARE approval is the latest in a continuing trend of positive coverage decisions by carriers, and we welcome TRICARE beneficiaries to the pool of patients that are able to benefit from this life-changing treatment option. More patients will now have access to the most proven technology in the world, with global clinical usage of almost thirty years," stated John Viscogliosi, CEO of Centinel Spine.

About Centinel Spine

Centinel Spine, LLC is the largest privately-held spine company, focused on anterior column reconstruction. For more information on Centinel Spine products and technologies, please visit the Company's web site at www.CentinelSpine.com.

The company began operations in August 2008, through the merger-acquisition of two pioneering medical device companies: Raymedica, LLC and Surgicraft, LTD. Today, Centinel Spine still embraces the pioneering culture developed at both originating companies, and continues its corporate mission of becoming the leading anterior column support spine franchise, providing elegantly simple implants and instruments that are tissue-sparing and generate superior clinical outcomes.

Centinel Spine derived its name from the "Sentinel Sign", the radiographic confirmation of a successful fusion anterior to the interbody device.

