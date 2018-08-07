Centinel Spine Announces STALIF C® Integrated Interbody™ Milestone Usage in Australia

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine, LLC announced today that Dr. Arvind Dubey, MD, FRACS, Neurosurgeon and Spine Surgeon at Hobart Brain and Spine Centre in Hobart, Tasmania, Australia, performed a milestone procedure implanting his 1,000th level of the STALIF C-Ti™ Anterior Cervical Integrated Interbody® device. The procedure was a 2-level ACDF and took place at the Royal Hobart Hospital. Centinel Spine is the largest privately-held spine company focused on anterior column reconstruction and remains a leading provider of Integrated Interbody solutions, with over 30 years of clinical history and over 50,000 devices implanted.

After implanting his momentous 1000th STALIF® level, Dr. Arvind Dubey commented, "The STALIF C® system offers me a very simple yet clinically effective system for treating my patients with degenerative disc disease. The STALIF® design and lag screws provide constant compressive fixation between the endplates and graft material. The compressive fixation coupled with the titanium surface give me the best opportunity to achieve fusion and has resulted in great outcomes for my patients."

STALIF Interbody devices are currently offered in three material options: PEEK, titanium-surfaced PEEK, and the recently launched 3D-printed, all-titanium FLX™ technology. FLX implants feature a combination of solid and porous radiolucent titanium sections developed with the goal of reducing mechanical stiffness and improving visibility, as compared to solid titanium implants. The devices also feature a proprietary FUSE-THRU™ trabecular scaffold, designed to allow for bony in-growth and on-growth throughout the implant. Furthermore, all three materials options are utilized with a single, streamlined instrument set.

"We are proud to announce Dr. Dubey reaching 1,000 STALIF levels implanted and congratulate him on this significant achievement. This milestone further exemplifies Centinel Spine's mission in partnering with surgeons throughout the world to become the world-wide leading spine company, addressing spinal disease anteriorly with the widest breadth and depth of technology platforms," says Centinel Spine Chairman & CEO, John Viscogliosi.

Centinel Spine will highlight the Company's latest anterior column reconstruction technologies at the North American Spine Society (NASS) Annual Meeting−­held September 26-29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California at the Los Angeles Convention Center. At the annual meeting, the company will demonstrate its commitment to advancing technology platforms for both fusion and motion preservation. In Booth #2123, the company will showcase its recently acquired prodisc® Total Disc Replacement portfolio−the most extensive total disc replacement portfolio in the world−as well as its recently launched proprietary FLX 3D-printed, all-titanium devices for both cervical and lumbar fusion. Additionally, Centinel Spine technologies will be highlighted in multiple podium presentations and hosted industry events.

About Centinel Spine, LLC.

Centinel Spine, LLC. is a privately-held spinal device company leading the development and commercialization of the No Profile, Integrated Interbody fusion technologies. The company recently acquired the prodisc® Total Disc Replacement portfolio, an extensive cervical and lumbar disc replacement platform with the longest history of global clinical use. For more information on Centinel Spine products and technologies, please visit the company's website at www.CentinelSpine.com.

The company began operations in August 2008, through the merger-acquisition of two pioneering medical device companies: Raymedica, LLC and Surgicraft, LTD. Today, Centinel Spine still embraces the pioneering culture developed at both originating companies, and continues its corporate mission of becoming the leading anterior column reconstruction spine franchise, providing elegantly simple implants and instruments that are tissue-sparing and generate superior clinical outcomes.

Centinel Spine derived its name from the "Sentinel Sign", the radiographic confirmation of a successful fusion anterior to the interbody device.

