Centinel Spine Announces the Launch of rediscover™ Patient Support Program

The mission of the re disc over program extends beyond just a spine-focused website, serving more as an inspirational Spine Community of former pain-sufferers coming together to tell their stories of triumph over adversity. It is a resource for potential patients seeking information and guidance needed not only to return them to their lives before spine-related pain, but also flourish post-surgery. The re disc over platform also features a "Surgeon Locator", allowing potential patients to find local surgeons utilizing Centinel Spine's advanced treatment technologies.

The launch of rediscover arrives on the heels of a recent announcement from the company that it has entered into partnership with one of the most winning professional athletes of all time, Tiger Woods. This partnership brings together two leaders in their respective fields, and enhances Centinel Spine's mission to educate the public on spinal disease and treatment options that allow individuals to continue to function at a high level. Tiger Woods underwent spinal fusion surgery using Centinel Spine's STALIF M-Ti™ Anterior Lumbar Integrated Interbody fusion product in April 2017 to alleviate ongoing, debilitating pain in his back and legs.

Since 2018, Centinel Spine has also worked in partnership with six-time PGA Tour Winner, Rory Sabbatini, and four-time PGA Tour Winner, Brian Gay, with a similar goal of educating individuals with discomfort due to spinal injury and disease. Sabbatini and Gay were both treated with the Centinel Spine prodisc C Anterior Cervical Total Disc Replacement product several years ago, and were quickly able to return competitively to the PGA tour.

"These partnerships all build toward the goal of driving awareness and opening up a broader patient population that Centinel Spine can reach and educate," said Centinel Spine Chairman & CEO John Viscogliosi. "Centinel Spine's mission is to help individuals to regain their lives, and the rediscover program is a comprehensive patient platform dedicated to providing hope, support, and information for patients suffering from spinal related pain and discomfort," concludes Viscogliosi.

Joe LaMotta's story is just one of several patient ambassador stories that can be found within the rediscover program's Spine Community. LaMotta recently underwent a total disc replacement procedure with the Centinel Spine prodisc C Anterior Cervical Total Disc, and came home from surgery on the same day. According to LaMotta, "By 3 months post-op, I was 95% back to the way I used to exercise before surgery." He continues, "I understand the value of the rediscover patient program and sharing with others my personal journey of researching available surgical options, finding a local spine surgeon experienced in advanced procedures, and successfully returning to an active lifestyle free from pain and discomfort."

Centinel Spine®, LLC is the largest privately-held spine company focused on anterior column reconstruction. The company offers a continuum of trusted, brand-name motion-preserving and fusion solutions backed by over 30 years of clinical success—providing the most robust and clinically-proven Total Disc Replacement and Integrated Interbody™ portfolios in the world.

The company began operations in 2008 through the merger-acquisition of two pioneering medical device companies—Raymedica, LLC and Surgicraft, LTD. In 1988, UK-based Surgicraft launched the first Stand-Alone/No Profile® anterior lumbar interbody fusion device in the world, which was the basis for future generations of the market-leading Integrated Interbody technology platform known today as STALIF®. Today, Centinel Spine still embraces the pioneering culture developed at both originating companies and continues its corporate mission to become the worldwide leading company addressing spinal disease anteriorly with the widest breadth & depth of technology platforms.

The company recently acquired the prodisc® Total Disc Replacement Technology Platform—the most extensive cervical and lumbar motion-preserving reconstruction portfolio available today. With the addition of prodisc, Centinel Spine stands alone as the only company with comprehensive motion-preserving and fusion solutions for both cervical and lumbar anterior column reconstruction.

Centinel Spine derived its name from the "Sentinel Sign", the radiographic confirmation of a successful fusion anterior to the interbody device.

