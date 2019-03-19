Centinel Spine Appoints Dirk M. Kuyper and Gregory Rainey to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC, the largest privately-held spine company focused on anterior column reconstruction, today announced the appointment of Dirk M. Kuyper and Gregory Rainey as members of the Company's Board of Directors.

"I am thrilled to welcome both Dirk and Gregory to the Centinel board," says Centinel Spine Chairman & CEO, John Viscogliosi. "Both individuals bring a wealth of achievement across the industry and decades of proven leadership success that will complement an already experienced board. I am anticipating that these additions will bring significant value as we push forward in meeting short-term business goals as well as our corporate mission to become the worldwide leading company addressing spinal disease anteriorly."

Dirk M. Kuyper has had a long and successful career in medical device companies, with his efforts focused on development and implementation of strategy and revenue growth. Mr. Kuyper is currently the Owner and CEO of Precision Machinists Company, Inc., a manufacturing firm specializing in precision CNC components for the semiconductor, aerospace, and medical device markets. Prior to this, he served as President and CEO of Illuminoss Medical, Inc., a privately-held medical device company specializing in minimally invasive, patient customized orthopedic implants for the treatment of bone fractures. From 2007 to 2012, Mr. Kuyper served as the President & CEO, and as a member of the board of directors, of Alphatec Spine, Inc. Prior to his work for Alphatec, he served in several executive capacities as President, Executive Vice President, and as Chief Operating Officer for Aesculap, Inc., a division of B. Braun Medical. Since 2013, Mr. Kuyper has served as an independent director, chair of the compensation, and a member of the nominating and governance committees of Conmed Corporation.

Gregory Rainey is currently principal of CCI Performance Group, a consulting firm that he founded in 2004 to take advantage of his extensive knowledge and experience in the healthcare industry. He utilizes comprehensive insight and versatility within the healthcare industry to deliver sustainable business solutions for leading Fortune 500 client companies, as well as start-up ventures. Previously, Mr. Rainey spent more than a decade with Stryker Corporation, as Vice President of Sales for the Orthopedic Division. He led the national sales organization to overall sales growth of $425 million in four years, and his leadership was integral toward catapulting the organization from the fourth to the first-rated, fastest-growing company in the industry. Mr. Rainey's earlier career successes span tenures with multiple companies, including Joint Medical Corporation and U.S. Surgical Corporation. He currently sits on the public board of CAS Medical (CASM), where he serves as Chairman of the Governance Committee, and also serves on the Board of Directors for Catalyst Orthoscience. Mr. Rainey previously sat on the public board of RTI Surgical (RTIX).

"The combined experience of Dirk and Gregory brings an additional level of diversity to the board, which is extremely valuable to our team," says Viscogliosi. "I welcome both of these high caliber leaders and look forward to working with them."

Centinel Spine®, LLC is the largest privately-held spine company focused on anterior column reconstruction. The company offers a continuum of trusted, brand-name motion-preserving and fusion solutions backed by over 30 years of clinical success — providing the most robust and clinically-proven Total Disc Replacement and Integrated Interbody™ portfolios in the world.

The company began operations in 2008 through the merger-acquisition of two pioneering medical device companies—Raymedica, LLC and Surgicraft, LTD. UK-based Surgicraft launched the first Stand-Alone/No Profile® anterior lumbar interbody fusion device in the world in 1988, which was the basis for future generations of the market-leading Integrated Interbody™ technology platform known today as STALIF®. Today, Centinel Spine still embraces the pioneering culture developed at both originating companies and continues its corporate mission to become the worldwide leading company addressing spinal disease anteriorly with the widest breadth & depth of technology platforms.

The company recently acquired the prodisc® Total Disc Replacement Technology Platform—the most extensive cervical and lumbar motion-preserving reconstruction portfolio available today. With the addition of prodisc, Centinel Spine stands alone as the only company with comprehensive motion-preserving and fusion solutions for both cervical and lumbar anterior column reconstruction.

Centinel Spine derived its name from the "Sentinel Sign", the radiographic confirmation of a successful fusion anterior to the interbody device.

