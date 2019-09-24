­Centinel Spine® Celebrates 30 Years of Clinical Excellence with prodisc® Total Disc Replacement Technology

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine, LLC, the largest privately-held spine company focused on anterior column reconstruction, today celebrated thirty years of clinical use of the prodisc total disc replacement technology.

30 Years of Clinical Excellence with prodisc

The prodisc family of devices includes the most frequently implanted lumbar total disc replacement in the United States, prodisc L, and the most frequently implanted cervical total disc replacement in the world, prodisc C Vivo. Unparalleled clinical evidence underpinned by over 540 published studies substantiates the clinical safety and efficacy of these devices, and has led to substantial growth and expansion of use worldwide.

The prodisc family of devices now consists of six devices, including an anterior and anterior-lateral approach lumbar disc replacement, and four cervical discs with a variety of endplate configurations designed to enable surgeons to better suit patient anatomy. All have a consistent mechanism of action and updated instrumentation to provide streamlined implantation.

New developments to the family of products include the recently initiated clinical trial comparing the prodisc C Vivo and prodisc C SK devices with an approved TDR product as a control, in order to validate their safety and effectiveness in an FDA IDE study.

"prodisc's remarkable safety and efficacy profile is an amazing tribute to the design of the device to have great results in the hands of surgeons around the world, with diverse disc replacement experiences and medical training" stated Centinel Spine Chairman & CEO, John Viscogliosi. "Congratulations to Dr. Thierry Marnay for his brilliant design and keen ability to provide surgeons around the world with a device enabling them to achieve excellent results for patients," he continued.

"prodisc has been the achievement I am most proud of in my professional life's work. The world-wide use of prodisc to provide pain relief and to help manage disc degeneration for patients around the world is an achievement any surgeon would be happy to have accomplished," stated Thierry Marnay, MD, Founding Member of the International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery.

Throughout its thirty years of clinical use, prodisc has maintained significant growth, with recent world-wide usage expansion approaching 20%. As regulatory bodies world-wide review long-term clinical and cost-effectiveness results with prodisc disc replacement, usage is expected to continue to increase in future years.

Centinel Spine will celebrate thirty years of the prodisc technology and highlight Company's latest anterior column reconstruction technologies at the North American Spine Society (NASS) 34th Annual Meeting, held September 25-28, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois at the McCormick Place West Convention Center. At Booth #2424, the company will also showcase its FLX™ 3D-Printed Porous-Titanium Interbody Devices.

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine®, LLC is the largest privately-held spine company focused on anterior column reconstruction. The company offers a continuum of trusted, brand-name, motion-preserving and fusion solutions backed by over 30 years of clinical success—providing the most robust and clinically-proven Total Disc Replacement and Integrated Interbody™ portfolios in the world.

The company began operations in 2008 through the merger-acquisition of two pioneering medical device companies—Raymedica, LLC and Surgicraft, LTD. In 1988, UK-based Surgicraft launched the first Stand-Alone/No Profile® anterior lumbar interbody fusion device in the world, which was the basis for future generations of the market-leading Integrated Interbody technology platform known today as STALIF®. Today, Centinel Spine still embraces the pioneering culture developed at both originating companies and continues its corporate mission to become the worldwide leading company addressing spinal disease anteriorly with the widest breadth and depth of technology platforms.

The company recently acquired the prodisc® Total Disc Replacement Technology Platform—the most extensive cervical and lumbar motion-preserving reconstruction portfolio available today. With the addition of prodisc, Centinel Spine stands alone as the only company with comprehensive motion-preserving and fusion solutions for both cervical and lumbar anterior column reconstruction.

Centinel Spine derived its name from the "Sentinel Sign", the radiographic confirmation of a successful fusion anterior to the interbody device.

