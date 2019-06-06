Centinel Spine Named to MedTech Outlook's Top 10 Orthopedic Solution Providers in 2019

NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC, the largest privately-held spine company focused on anterior column reconstruction, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Orthopedic Solution Providers in 2019 by MedTech Outlook Magazine.

Centinel Spine recently announced the 10th anniversary celebration of its founding, beginning operations in 2008 through the merger-acquisition of two pioneering medical device companies—Raymedica, LLC and Surgicraft, LTD. The company was an early pioneer in the Integrated Interbody™ market, responsible for the launch of the first Stand-Alone/No Profile® anterior lumbar interbody fusion device in the world. This first-of-its-kind device was the basis for future generations of the market-leading technology platform known today as STALIF®.

The company's leadership in anterior column reconstruction was further strengthened in early 2018 through the closing on the acquisition of the prodisc® Total Disc Replacement technology platform. "When we acquired prodisc it had been in a roughly 20% annual decline for seven years; last year we grew it 20% worldwide, and are on target for even more growth in 2019," says Centinel Spine Chairman & CEO, John Viscogliosi. The company is on track to re-establish the prodisc technology as the most extensively implanted cervical and lumbar motion-preserving technology in the world.

Centinel Spine's most recent technological advancement includes the FLX™ Platform of Integrated Interbody™ and non-integrated interbody fusion devices. FLX devices are 3D-Printed Porous-Titanium Interbody implants that feature a combination of solid and porous radiolucent sections designed to reduce mechanical stiffness and improve visibility, as compared to solid titanium implants. The company will be fully launching four different FLX implant portfolios throughout the year. "The FLX platform represents a significant milestone in the evolution of our innovative technologies, merging the proven benefits of the STALIF design with a truly novel, all-titanium lattice technology," says Viscogliosi.

"We take great pride in being recognized as a top orthopedic solution provider and have built Centinel Spine on the foundation of high quality, clinically proven innovative technologies designed to allow patients to regain their lives after spine surgery," concludes Viscogliosi.

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine®, LLC is the largest privately-held spine company focused on anterior column reconstruction. The company offers a continuum of trusted, brand-name motion-preserving and fusion solutions backed by over 30 years of clinical success — providing the most robust and clinically-proven Total Disc Replacement and Integrated Interbody™ portfolios in the world.

The company began operations in 2008 through the merger-acquisition of two pioneering medical device companies—Raymedica, LLC and Surgicraft, LTD. UK-based Surgicraft launched the first Stand-Alone/No Profile® anterior lumbar interbody fusion device in the world in 1988, which was the basis for future generations of the market-leading Integrated Interbody™ technology platform known today as STALIF®. Today, Centinel Spine still embraces the pioneering culture developed at both originating companies and continues its corporate mission to become the worldwide leading company addressing spinal disease anteriorly with the widest breadth & depth of technology platforms.

The company recently acquired the prodisc® Total Disc Replacement Technology Platform—the most extensive cervical and lumbar motion-preserving reconstruction portfolio available today. With the addition of prodisc, Centinel Spine stands alone as the only company with comprehensive motion-preserving and fusion solutions for both cervical and lumbar anterior column reconstruction.

Centinel Spine derived its name from the "Sentinel Sign", the radiographic confirmation of a successful fusion anterior to the interbody device.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.CentinelSpine.com or contact:

Varun Gandhi

SVP, Corporate Finance & Strategic Planning

900 Airport Road, Suite 3B

West Chester, PA 19380

Phone: 484-887-8871

Email: v.gandhi@centinelspine.com

SOURCE Centinel Spine

Related Links

http://www.centinelspine.com

