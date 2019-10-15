Centinel Spine Named to The Silicon Review's Top 50 Innovative Companies to Watch in 2019

Centinel Spine began operations in 2008 through the merger-acquisition of two pioneering medical device companies—Raymedica, LLC and Surgicraft, LTD. The company was an early pioneer in the Integrated Interbody™ market, responsible for the launch of the first Stand-Alone/No Profile® anterior lumbar interbody fusion device in the world. This first-of-its-kind device was the basis for future generations of the market-leading technology platform known today as STALIF ® .

"The foundation of Centinel Spine is built upon being the first anterior interbody company and creating the market for these technologies," says Centinel Spine Chairman & CEO, John Viscogliosi. "There are many copies of our products on the market today, but we continue to innovate in materials utilized with our designs—as well as expanding the indications for the implants. This is just one area that makes the company unique and sets us apart," continues Viscogliosi. "Centinel Spine also continues to innovate in other areas through unique global partnerships with high-performing individuals, such as Tiger Woods, which opens up a broader patient population that Centinel Spine can reach and educate."

The company also leads the motion preservation market by providing the most comprehensive platform of total disc replacement devices in the world. The prodisc® Total Disc Replacement technology platform, which recently surpassed thirty years of clinical use, includes the most frequently implanted lumbar total disc replacement in the United States (prodisc L) and the most frequently implanted cervical total disc replacement in the world (prodisc C Vivo). Unparalleled clinical evidence, underpinned by over 540 published studies, substantiates the clinical safety and efficacy of these devices.

"Reviews from long-time patients with prodisc have been very positive—the technology has changed and improved their lives," says Viscogliosi. "The prodisc technology has been implanted in more than 125,000 people around the world, and there are a number of spine surgeons who have not only aided patients in returning to a high level of performance but have an implanted prodisc due to their own spine issues."

"We take great pride in being recognized as a top innovator in the market and have built Centinel Spine on the foundation of high-quality, clinically-proven innovative technologies designed to allow patients to regain their lives after spine surgery," concludes Viscogliosi.

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine®, LLC is the largest privately-held spine company focused on anterior column reconstruction. The company offers a continuum of trusted, brand-name motion-preserving and fusion solutions backed by over 30 years of clinical success—providing the most robust and clinically-proven Total Disc Replacement and Integrated Interbody™ portfolios in the world.

The company began operations in 2008 through the merger-acquisition of two pioneering medical device companies—Raymedica, LLC and Surgicraft, LTD. In 1988, UK-based Surgicraft launched the first Stand-Alone/No Profile® anterior lumbar interbody fusion device in the world, which was the basis for future generations of the market-leading Integrated Interbody technology platform known today as STALIF®. Today, Centinel Spine still embraces the pioneering culture developed at both originating companies and continues its corporate mission to become the worldwide leading company addressing spinal disease anteriorly with the widest breadth and depth of technology platforms.

The company recently acquired the prodisc® Total Disc Replacement Technology Platform—the most extensive cervical and lumbar motion-preserving reconstruction portfolio available today. With the addition of prodisc, Centinel Spine stands alone as the only company with comprehensive motion-preserving and fusion solutions for both cervical and lumbar anterior column reconstruction.

Centinel Spine derived its name from the "Sentinel Sign", the radiographic confirmation of a successful fusion anterior to the interbody device.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.CentinelSpine.com or contact:

Varun Gandhi

SVP, Corporate Finance & Strategic Planning

900 Airport Road, Suite 3B

West Chester, PA 19380

Phone: 484-887-8871

Email: v.gandhi@centinelspine.com

SOURCE Centinel Spine

Related Links

http://www.centinelspine.com

