Centinel Spine prodisc® Total Disc Replacement Patients Team Together at Zurich Classic

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC, the largest privately-held spine company focused on anterior column reconstruction, today announced that six-time PGA Tour Winner, Rory Sabbatini, and four-time PGA Tour Winner, Brian Gay have teamed up to play together during the Zurich Classic two-man PGA team event at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La (April 25-28). Both golfers have undergone total disc replacement surgery with Centinel Spine's market leading prodisc® Cervical Total Disc Replacement system. The company and the two PGA Tour Winners have partnered with the goal of educating patients that spinal injury and disc disease does not require living with pain, and that the cervical and lumbar products provided by Centinel Spine have the potential to allow them to regain their active lifestyle.

Centinel Spine's prodisc device is the most studied and clinically-proven Total Disc Replacement system in the world, with over 400 published studies and 125,000 devices implanted. Centinel Spine stands alone as the only company with both cervical and lumbar Total Disc Replacement approval in the U.S.

"I was in constant pain and it affected my daily life and ability to play golf. I knew a total disc replacement would allow me to maintain my range of motion and continue to function at a high level," said Brian Gay. "I had confidence in the Centinel Spine prodisc system based on the fact that the device had been implanted for nearly 30 years without any major issues."

"The prodisc system saved my career. I was unable to perform and decided that surgery gave me the best chance to compete at a high level again. Getting back the range of motion in my neck was important to preserve my golf swing," said Rory Sabbatini. "I had confidence that my surgeon would provide me with the best surgical solution, and I had confidence in the Centinel Spine prodisc system based on its known stability and long-term history of success."

Spine surgeon Robert L. Masson, M.D. (Masson Spine Institute, Orlando, FL) specializes in complex spinal disorders, and reconstructed Brian and Rory's cervical spine using the Centinel Spine prodisc Total Disc Replacement system. "Both golfers came to me with declining performance on the PGA tour because of disabling pain and weakness," Masson said. "Centinel Spine is committed to the optimization of surgeon performance, highly intelligent surgical technologies, and maximized patient functionality post-surgery. Partnering with active PGA Tour Winners is a reflection of the value of performance and technology in health care, and Centinel Spine is committed to transcending this at the highest level."

The partnership with these PGA tour winners opens up a new type of athlete and patient population to Centinel Spine in its mission of providing solutions that allow individuals to continue to function at a high level even after major spine surgery. The company's prodisc system was purposefully designed to restore long-term motion and allow patients to quickly return to their normal active lives.

