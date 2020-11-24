Centinel Spine Recognized as Top Orthopedic Company in 2020

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC, the largest privately-held spine company focused on anterior column reconstruction, today announced recognition by Becker's Spine as the top Orthopedic Solution Company in 2020. Becker's Spine referenced MedTech Outlook as the source behind the recognition of innovators at the forefront of orthopedic technologies. This is the second year in a row that Centinel Spine has been named to the Top 10 list of innovators in the orthopedic market, having also received the honor in 2019.

This recognition is one of many accomplishments achieved by Centinel Spine throughout the year, including: FDA approval of two-level indications for the prodisc® L Lumbar Total Disc Replacement (TDR) system; advancing patient enrollment on a two-level clinical trial comparing two new prodisc C device configurations; releasing the Tiger Woods: Reborn first-hand-account patient journey video; and winning a 2020 Orthopedics this Week Spine Technology Award.

Steven F. Murray, who joined Centinel Spine as CEO in early 2020, commented, "We take great pride in being selected by MedTech Outlook as a top orthopedic solution provider and then being further recognized by Becker's Spine. This recognition validates our mission of providing high-quality, clinically-proven, innovative technologies designed to improve patient care. Through a complete team effort, the company achieved a number of critical goals in 2020, and we look forward to reaching even higher milestones next year," Murray concluded.

Centinel Spine stands alone as the only company with FDA-approved cervical and lumbar total disc replacement devices. The prodisc family of devices now consists of six devices, including an anterior and anterior-lateral approach lumbar disc replacement and four cervical disc replacement implants with a variety of endplate configurations designed to enable surgeons to better suit patient anatomy.

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine®, LLC is the largest privately-held spine company focused on anterior column reconstruction. The company offers a continuum of trusted, brand-name, motion-preserving and fusion solutions backed by over 30 years of clinical success—providing the most robust and clinically-proven technology platforms in the world for total disc replacement (prodisc®) and Integrated Interbody™ fusion (STALIF®).

Today, Centinel Spine advances its pioneering culture and continues its corporate mission to become the worldwide leading company addressing spinal disease anteriorly with the widest breadth & depth of technology platforms. Centinel Spine stands alone as the only company with comprehensive motion-preserving and fusion solutions for both cervical and lumbar anterior column reconstruction.

In June, 2019, the company entered into partnership with professional athlete Tiger Woods. Woods underwent spinal fusion surgery using Centinel Spine's STALIF M-Ti™ Anterior Lumbar Integrated Interbody fusion product in April 2017 to alleviate ongoing, debilitating pain in his back and legs.

Centinel Spine derived its name from the "Sentinel Sign", the radiographic confirmation of a successful fusion anterior to the interbody device.

