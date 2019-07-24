Centinel Spine Successfully Surpasses 1000 Implantations with FLX™ Platform of 3D-Printed Porous-Titanium Interbody Devices

"The initial 1000 implant milestone of the FLX devices was quickly achieved after we launched this advanced technology late last year," says Centinel Spine Chairman & CEO, John Viscogliosi. "The 3D FLX designs are built upon the proven fundamentals of mechanical load-sharing of the STALIF® products, but now incorporate structural characteristics more conducive to bone formation. Releasing this unique technology and rapidly achieving this clinical milestone further advances our mission of becoming the global leader addressing spinal disease anteriorly with the widest breadth and depth of technology platforms."

"These are excellent implants overall; copious bone graft windows for cervical and lumbar cages and the implants have a great tactile press fit feel," commented Dr. Eubulus Kerr of The Spine Institute of Louisiana in Shreveport Louisiana. "The imaging characteristics allow great visualization by CT for osteosynthesis evaluation, and the adjacent levels are readily visualized via MR with appropriate MARS application."

Centinel Spine will highlight the Company's latest anterior column reconstruction technologies at the North American Spine Society (NASS) 34th Annual Meeting, held September 25-28, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois at the McCormick Place West Convention Center. At Booth #2424, the company will showcase its FLX™ 3D-Printed Porous-Titanium Interbody Devices as well as its recently acquired prodisc® Total Disc Replacement portfolio−the most extensive total disc replacement portfolio in the world.

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine®, LLC is the largest privately-held spine company focused on anterior column reconstruction. The company offers a continuum of trusted, brand-name motion-preserving and fusion solutions backed by over 30 years of clinical success—providing the most robust and clinically-proven Total Disc Replacement and Integrated Interbody™ portfolios in the world.

The company began operations in 2008 through the merger-acquisition of two pioneering medical device companies—Raymedica, LLC and Surgicraft, LTD. In 1988, UK-based Surgicraft launched the first Stand-Alone/No Profile® anterior lumbar interbody fusion device in the world, which was the basis for future generations of the market-leading Integrated Interbody technology platform known today as STALIF®. Today, Centinel Spine still embraces the pioneering culture developed at both originating companies and continues its corporate mission to become the worldwide leading company addressing spinal disease anteriorly with the widest breadth & depth of technology platforms.

The company recently acquired the prodisc® Total Disc Replacement Technology Platform—the most extensive cervical and lumbar motion-preserving reconstruction portfolio available today. With the addition of prodisc, Centinel Spine stands alone as the only company with comprehensive motion-preserving and fusion solutions for both cervical and lumbar anterior column reconstruction.

Centinel Spine derived its name from the "Sentinel Sign", the radiographic confirmation of a successful fusion anterior to the interbody device.

