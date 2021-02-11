Centinel Spine's STALIF M FLX™ Listed as Top ALIF 3D-printed Cage

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine, LLC, the largest privately-held spine company focused on anterior column reconstruction, today announced its novel STALIF M FLX™ 3D-Printed ALIF device was listed by SPINEMarketGroup as the top ALIF 3D-printed cage. This is the second time within the past year that the STALIF M FLX device has received top recognition in titanium-based ALIF cages.

STALIF M FLX

The FLX™ platform represents the latest material advancement offered by Centinel Spine. FLX implants are 3D-printed porous titanium, meticulously engineered down to the cellular unit level to mimic bone. The FLX family of implants boasts equivalent subsidence performance to PEEK; contains a proprietary, interconnected FUSE-THRU™ lattice with a structure similar to bone; and has an optimized mechanical environment to reduce stress shielding, enable fusion assessment, and support bony in-growth, on-growth, and thru-growth.

STALIF M FLX implants have been engineered based on the STALIF® design which has over 30 years of proven clinical history and has helped thousands of patients regain their lives—including the world's winningest athlete, Tiger Woods. STALIF implants uniquely provide compressive fixation at the fusion site, pulling the vertebral bodies onto the implant and graft material to enhance opportunities for fusion in line with Wolff's Law of Bone Healing.

"Centinel Spine is proud that the STALIF M FLX device has been recognized as the top ALIF 3D-printed cage," stated Centinel Spine CEO Steve Murray. "As a company, we remain dedicated to continued product quality, innovation, and furthering clinical evidence. STALIF M FLX is the latest evolution of the STALIF portfolio, and continues our heritage in advancing the stand-alone market founded over 30 years ago," concluded Murray.

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine®, LLC is the largest privately-held spine company focused on anterior column reconstruction. The company offers a continuum of trusted, brand-name, motion-preserving and fusion solutions backed by over 30 years of clinical success—providing the most robust and clinically-proven technology platforms in the world for total disc replacement (prodisc®) and Integrated Interbody™ fusion (STALIF®).

Today, Centinel Spine advances its pioneering culture and continues its corporate mission to become the worldwide leading company addressing spinal disease anteriorly with the widest breadth & depth of technology platforms. Centinel Spine stands alone as the only company with comprehensive motion-preserving and fusion solutions for both cervical and lumbar anterior column reconstruction.

In June, 2019, the company entered into partnership with professional athlete Tiger Woods. Woods underwent spinal fusion surgery using Centinel Spine's STALIF M-Ti™ Anterior Lumbar Integrated Interbody fusion product in April 2017 to alleviate ongoing, debilitating pain in his back and legs.

Centinel Spine derived its name from the "Sentinel Sign", the radiographic confirmation of a successful fusion anterior to the interbody device.

