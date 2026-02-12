Centivax Initiates Phase 1 First-in-Human Clinical Trial of Universal Flu Vaccine

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centivax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company engineering vaccines and therapies for durable, universal protection against highly diverse targets, today announced that the first participants have been dosed in the company's Phase 1A clinical trial evaluating Centi-Flu 01, a pan-influenza universal flu vaccine, in healthy volunteers. The study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose escalation study with an open-label active-controlled phase, to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of Centi‑Flu 01 in healthy adults 18-64 years of age and those 65 and older. The Phase 1A represents a key milestone toward a new kind of flu vaccine designed to provide broader, more reliable protection than standard seasonal vaccines—protecting against currently circulating strains, future strains and pandemic strains.

Unlike conventional seasonal influenza vaccines, which must be reformulated annually to attempt to match predicted circulating strains, Centi-Flu 01 is designed to focus both antibody and cellular immune responses on conserved regions of the influenza virus that cannot mutate and are shared across strains and distance subtypes. This approach aims to generate broad, consistent, and durable immunity against both seasonal and pandemic influenza.

"For decades, flu vaccination has been reactive," said Sawsan Youssef, PhD, founder and Chief Science Officer of Centivax. "A universal influenza vaccine allows us to be proactive—moving from annual guesswork to predictable durable response."

In addition to safety, the study will evaluate efficacy based on established correlates of protection, using the gold-standard hemagglutination inhibition (HAI) assay against a panel of more than twenty flu strains—including currently circulating strains, historical mismatch strains, seasonal guidance strains, and pandemic strains—in a direct head-to-head comparison with existing standard-of-care flu vaccines. Because the HAI assay is the same correlate-of-protection used to license seasonal flu vaccines, positive data will provide a clear benchmark demonstrating the candidate's ability to deliver broad protection with a single vaccine. The first data, in 180 subjects, is expected within the year.

"We are aiming to correct the problem so many of us experience: where, despite taking a flu shot, you still get sick," said Jacob Glanville, PhD, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Centivax. "The Phase 1A is a key value-inflection point for the company because we will see very quickly whether the vaccine—and the universal immunity platform—is working and if it outperforms standard of care. This accelerates us towards the very large $7B a year flu market and the unmet medical need of consistent immune protection against flu."

Beyond its flagship universal flu program, Centivax's epitope-focusing platform is advancing a growing pipeline spanning a pan-herpes Alzheimer's preventative, a broad oncology treatment, a malaria vaccine, and a universal antivenom recently published in Cell and featured by major media. Collectively, these programs underscore the universal immunity platform's broad potential to tackle diverse medical threats.

"Vaccines can deliver benefits well beyond preventing the initial infection, serious disease and symptom reactivation caused by pathogens," said Jerry Sadoff, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Centivax. "From my much earlier work helping lead the development of Zostavax, we're now seeing evidence that shingles vaccination is associated with lower risks of Alzheimer's disease and cardiovascular events. That's a glimpse of what's possible. We believe universal vaccines can take this further—expanding protection across diverse pathogens as well as protecting against the diverse long-term pathology they contribute to."

The Centivax universal immunity mission has been supported by a broad coalition of investors, strategic partners, philanthropic organizations, and U.S. government entities dedicated to advancing next-generation immunology and strengthening global pandemic preparedness. This includes over $26M in non-dilutive financing from groups such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Military Infectious Diseases Research Program (MIDRP), the U.S. Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), the Department of Defense (DOD) and others. Centivax investors include Future Ventures, NFX, Global Health Investment Corporation (GHIC), BOLD Capital Partners, Base4 Capital, Kendall Capital Partners, Amplify Partners, and others.

Centivax is a universal immunity company, deploying a proprietary computational immune-engineering platform to create vaccines and therapies that deliver universal protection against entire classes of diverse targets. The lead clinical candidate for influenza—featured in The New Yorker, the Netflix docuseries Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak, and other outlets—addresses a greater than $7 billion global flu market, with follow-on programs spanning a growing pipeline for Alzheimer's disease, oncology, malaria and a universal antivenom. This growing portfolio underscores the technology's broad potential not only to protect against a wide array of infectious diseases–including viral, bacterial, protozoan, fungal, parasitic and man-made bioterror threats–but also to improve healthspan by reducing the long-term complications these pathogens can trigger, such as neurodegenerative disease, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and autoimmune conditions. Centivax is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. Visit www.centivax.com and follow @Centivax on X.

