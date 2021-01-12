Centivo Expands Health Partnerships in New York and New Jersey

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centivo, a new type of health plan solution that's built to save 15% or more compared to traditional insurance carriers, announced today that it has expanded its provider networks in New York and New Jersey. The new health systems in the network include Montefiore Health System in New York, and Atlantic Health System and Valley Health System in New Jersey, all of which will deliver lower cost, higher quality healthcare to Metro New York businesses and their employees through Centivo's health plan solution. These systems join Mount Sinai Health System and Catholic Health Services of Long Island as part of the tailored network Centivo has built from the ground up in the region. In addition to health systems, Centivo's network includes numerous primary care, specialty and independent practice associations.

Centivo members will have access to award-winning health systems and independent practice providers, including providers and facilities that are recognized in the U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals guidebook; received an "A" grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit focused on improving healthcare safety and quality; and earned five-star ratings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

"America's healthcare system is failing most Americans. It's too expensive, and it doesn't consistently deliver high-value care," said Centivo CEO Ashok Subramanian. "After decades of dysfunction we can't keep waiting for someone else to solve this problem, which is why Centivo built networks from the ground up in partnership with top health systems and independent providers in order to bring lower cost, higher quality healthcare to more businesses and their employees."

Centivo is a self-funded health plan solution that allows employers to offer their employees affordable health benefits without sacrificing coverage. Centivo accomplishes this by building local networks with trusted health systems and independent practices, then provides employees with a plan option in which they coordinate their care through their selected primary care team in exchange for free primary care and simple, predictable co-pays for all other coordinated, in-network care. Centivo's easy-to-use plan also ensures a great member experience through clear communications, concierge customer service and modern, mobile-first technology.

In addition to the Metro New York region, Centivo's health plan solution is also available to businesses in Southern California, Florida and North Carolina, and will be expanding to additional markets over time.

About Centivo

Centivo is a new type of digital health plan for self-funded employers that is built to save 15% or more compared to traditional insurance carriers and is easy to use for employers and employees. Centivo's mission is to bring lower cost, higher quality healthcare to the millions of working Americans who struggle to pay their healthcare bills. With Centivo, employers can offer their employees affordable and predictable costs, a high-tech member experience, exceptional service, and a range of benefit options including both traditional and proprietary networks. Centivo develops high-value networks in partnership with leading local healthcare providers and uses data analytics to refine the network and navigate members to the right providers. Members get a partner for all their healthcare needs through a primary care-centered model, as well as expanded access and fully integrated virtual care. Centivo has offices in Stamford, Conn.; Buffalo, N.Y.; and New York, N.Y. Learn more at Centivo.com.

