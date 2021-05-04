Centivo launches new health plan for self-funded employers in Iowa utilizing Incirca Health Network, powered by MercyOne

NEW YORK & DES MOINES, Iowa, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centivo, a new type of health plan which is built to save 15 percent or more compared with plans offered by traditional insurance carriers, announced today it will enter the Iowa market via a partnership with MercyOne, one of the state's largest providers of health and well-being services. Self-funded employers can now offer an affordable health plan to their employees with no deductible, no coinsurance, free primary care, and simple and predictable copays, all while accessing high quality, personalized care from the Incirca Health Network powered by MercyOne. The plan is available now for self-funded employers with a July 1, 2021 renewal date or later.

Incirca Health Network offers personalized, radically convenient access to health care through the MercyOne Population Health Services Organization (PHSO) Partnered Provider Network. For more than 20 years, MercyOne PHSO has developed deep expertise in value-based care and has saved Iowans more than $200 million* in health care expenditures while continuously improving quality and patient satisfaction.

"We are proud and excited to work with Iowa employers and their advisers via our new relationship with MercyOne and its Incirca Health Network," said Ashok Subramanian, CEO of Centivo. "We share a commitment to affordable, quality care that better aligns incentives among all health plan stakeholders – employers, employees and providers – that unlock genuine and sustainable value."

"Aligning MercyOne's proven track record of building high value networks and population health programs with Centivo's innovative health plan approach, digital expertise and member engagement abilities will come together to provide an opportunity to further reduce health care expenditures by partnering with Iowa employers and their employees," said Derek Novak, President of MercyOne Population Health Organization. "It also further reinforces our core belief in imagining and embracing bold new ideas to revolutionize health care."

To learn more, please contact Centivo.

Centivo and MercyOne will host a complimentary webinar on Tuesday, May 12, 2021 at 1pm central entitled "A Reimagined Health Plan Experience for Iowa Businesses." Registration information can be found here.

About Centivo

Centivo is a new type of health plan anchored around leading providers of value-based care. Centivo saves self-funded employers 15 percent or more compared to traditional insurance carriers and is easy to use for employers and employees. Our mission is to bring lower cost, higher quality healthcare to the millions of working Americans who struggle to pay their healthcare bills. With Centivo, employers can offer their employees affordable and predictable costs, a high-tech member experience, exceptional service, and a range of benefit options including both proprietary primary care-centered ACO models as well as traditional networks. For more information, visit centivo.com or follow us @Centivo on LinkedIn or @CentivoHealth on Twitter.

About MercyOne

MercyOne is a connected system of health care facilities and services dedicated to helping people and communities live their best life. MercyOne's care providers and staff make health the highest priority. The system's clinics, medical centers, hospitals and affiliates are located throughout the state of Iowa and beyond. Headquartered in central Iowa, MercyOne was founded in 1998 through a collaboration between CommonSpirit Health and Trinity Health – two of the country's foremost, not-for-profit Catholic health organizations.

*Source: https://www.mercyone.org/aco/

