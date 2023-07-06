Centivo Launches Partnership with SSM Health in the Fond du Lac Market to Offer Wisconsin Businesses and Employees More Affordable, High-Quality Healthcare

Partnership Brings Additional Primary Care and Specialty Services to Wisconsin and Expands Centivo's Local Provider Network

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centivo, a new type of health plan for self-funded employers that's anchored around leading providers of value-based care, announced today it has expanded its provider network in Wisconsin with the addition of SSM Health hospitals and clinics in the greater Fond du Lac area, including locations in Beaver Dam, Fond du Lac, Ripon and Waupun. These facilities are part of SSM Health, a not-for-profit health system serving the comprehensive health needs of communities through a robust and fully integrated healthcare delivery system.

Through this partnership, Centivo and SSM Health will deliver high-quality, affordable healthcare to Wisconsin businesses and their employees in Fond du Lac area markets via its exclusive High-Performance Health Plan offering with The Business Health Care Group of Wisconsin ("BHCG").

The addition of SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac to Centivo's provider network will bring more primary care services and a range of specialty treatment options to Centivo members, including oncology, cardiovascular disease, neurosurgery, stroke care, hospice care and more. As part of its value-based care model, Centivo encourages members to engage with high-value providers who put primary care at the center of their offerings. By making all primary care free and preventive care more accessible, members on the Centivo-BHCG model have seen fewer emergency room visits and inpatient admissions, leading to an average of 23 to 36 percent total cost of care savings compared to traditional U.S. insurance carriers.

"Across the country, businesses and their employees continue to struggle with the cost burdens of healthcare, often leading to care avoidance or burdensome debt," said Ashok Subramanian, CEO of Centivo. "Centivo addresses this problem by offering a plan that connects members to the highest-value providers who have pledged to improve patient access to quality, affordable care. We're thrilled to add SSM Health to our network to deliver best-in-class care to members in Wisconsin and look forward to potential future expansion to provide even greater access to Wisconsin companies looking for better healthcare coverage for their employees and their families."

Centivo and BHCG are demonstrating their commitment to empowering the best healthcare experience possible by partnering with providers like SSM Health that focus on patient outcomes through a value-based, primary care-centered model.

About Centivo

Centivo is an innovative health plan for self-funded employers, with a mission to bring affordable, high-quality healthcare to the millions of workers who struggle to pay their medical bills. Anchored around a primary care-based Accountable Care Organization (ACO) model with fully integrated virtual primary care, Centivo typically saves employers 20 percent or more compared to traditional U.S. insurance carriers. Employees also realize significant savings through its free primary care, predictable copays and no-deductible benefit plan design. Centivo partners with companies employing over 50 people – from mid-sized organizations to the Fortune 500. Learn more at centivo.com .

About SSM Health

SSM Health is a Catholic, not-for-profit health system serving the comprehensive health needs of communities across the Midwest through a robust and fully integrated healthcare delivery system. The organization's 40,000 team members and more than 12,800 providers are committed to providing exceptional healthcare services and revealing God's healing presence to everyone they serve.

With care delivery sites in Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma and Wisconsin, SSM Health includes 23 hospitals, more than 300 physician offices and other outpatient and virtual care services, 13 post-acute facilities, comprehensive home care and hospice services, a pharmacy benefit company, a health insurance company and an accountable care organization. It is one of the largest employers in every community it serves. For more information, visit ssmhealth.com or find us on Facebook and Twitter .

About Business Health Care Group

The Business Health Care Group (BHCG) leverages member employer purchasing power and knowledge to lead change. The organization creates value through innovative, shared strategies to improve health care quality and cost efficiency for employers, employees, and the community. BHCG membership includes employers throughout Wisconsin and nationwide through standalone memberships for employers accessing BHCG best in class strategic partners. Visit BHCGWI.org to learn more.

Media Contacts

Caitlin Kasunich/Michaela Fawcett

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Centivo