Centivo Names Gillian Printon as Head of National Accounts

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centivo, a new type of self-funded health plan administrator, announced today the addition of Gillian Printon as Head of National Accounts. Gillian will drive the continued growth of Centivo's large employer group client base, and share Centivo's mission to bring cost sustainability to employers and affordable, high-quality healthcare to working Americans. She brings with her more than two decades of experience in the health benefits industry, along with strong relationships among Fortune 500 companies.

"As the demand for self-funded health plans has increased from our large employer groups, we are pleased to add such an accomplished leader to our team," noted Ashok Subramanian, co-founder and CEO, Centivo. "Gillian's relationships, as well as her benefits and healthcare expertise, will aid in our next phase of growth."

Previously, Gillian served as a Senior Partner in Mercer's health business, where she held multiple leadership roles focused on growth and service delivery for large, progressive employers. Prior to her 23 years at Mercer, Gillian held roles at Anthem, American International Group, and PwC. She is a sought-after speaker involved in several industry associations and a regular advocate for healthcare change. Gillian is known for driving business results for some of the largest employers in the country while seamlessly integrating her expertise with her passion for workforce diversity, mentorship, and giving back.

"Employers are looking for high quality and cost control in their health plans, which has traditionally been mutually exclusive. With Centivo, large employers can provide high-value care at a lower cost for their employees," said Gillian, adding: "As someone who has been watching healthcare evolve for decades, it's an exciting time to be joining a dynamic organization such as Centivo. I am thrilled to join this innovative team and offer large employers the solution they've been looking for."

About Centivo

Centivo is a new type of health plan administrator that allows self-funded employers and clinicians to join forces and deliver high quality, affordable healthcare to their employees. An alternative to traditional insurance carriers or third-party administrators, Centivo offers the technology, network, claims processing, customer support, and population health management to fully administer health benefits for all or a portion of an employee population.

The Centivo model emphasizes the partnership between individuals and their primary care team as the proper model to coordinate healthcare needs. Centivo's clinical partners are dedicated to controlling costs and helping members navigate the healthcare system, aided by personalized patient/doctor matching tools. Members are rewarded for working with their primary care team and choosing high-value care, and are supported through a user-friendly app and their concierge. Employers get an ally that diligently roots out waste and is accountable for performance.

At Centivo, we never lose sight of the fact that we are dealing with healthcare, with emotions, with anxiety, with fear, and with lives. We treat your employees and their families with the same level of care that we would use to treat our own families.

