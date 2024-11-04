CentML's New Platform Enables Rapid AI Deployment for All

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Since ChatGPT's launch two years ago, Generative AI (GenAI) has reshaped industries and unlocked new possibilities. Yet, for many businesses today, adopting GenAI remains challenging. High costs, complex deployments, demand for compute resources, and a rapidly evolving ecosystem are delaying widespread adoption.

Comparing Price and Latency (CNW Group/CentML)

To help organizations solve these challenges and accelerate AI adoption, CentML is launching the CentML Platform, a fully integrated AI solution. With the CentML Platform , organizations can accelerate their time to market by streamlining the configuration and optimization of their AI models and underlying infrastructure.

Effortless LLM Integration via Hosted APIs

CentML's OpenAI-API-compatible serverless endpoints allow developers to deploy their GenAI apps within seconds. With competitive per-token costs ($2.50 per million tokens for Llama-405B), developers can seamlessly scale applications as workloads grow.

The CentML Platform provides best-in-class performance, offering speeds up to twice as fast and 30% lower costs than current market offerings.

Flexible, Customizable, and Scalable AI Deployment

CentML offers flexible deployment, allowing users to bring custom models or select from a catalog of CentML-optimized open-source LLM — all deployable across a wide range of GPU options on CentML cloud infrastructure. Organizations requiring flexibility and privacy can choose to run on proprietary infrastructure, whether it is an on-premise GPU cluster or a dedicated VPC in the cloud.

Users can also balance trade-offs between cost, latency, and throughput thanks to the platform's built-in Planner. The planner allows performance to be previewed prior to deployment and optimizes performance by enabling rapid configuration and cost efficiency.

With CentML's advanced GPU orchestration, organizations can seamlessly manage, scale, and orchestrate resources with job scheduling, auto-scaling, traffic control, and real-time monitoring.

Comment from Gennady Pekhimenko, CentML CEO and Co-founder:

"The need to optimize performance while managing deployment costs is more critical than ever. Beyond saving resources, the CentML Platform allows organizations of all sizes to experiment with the latest technologies. We're thrilled to support the broader AI/ML community in extracting maximum value from their most vital resource — their data."

CentML Platform Delivers Superior Price and Latency

When comparing best-case performance results across prompt domains like math and story generation, the CentML Platform delivers significantly faster and more economical results than other providers.

Delivering Competitive Advantage

Customers like EquoAI already use CentML's platform technology stack to save up to $250K/year to deploy LLM-based solutions to securely deliver legal document summaries to their users.

Comment from David Hostler, Equo AI CEO:

"CentML was instrumental in allowing us to rapidly prototype and research resolutions using extremely large LLMs like Llama 3 70B."

About CentML

Founded in 2022, CentML provides a comprehensive suite of tools for efficient AI and LLM deployment across industries. With innovations in compilers and resource orchestration, CentML enables organizations to scale AI seamlessly while minimizing costs.

For more information, please visit: www.centml.ai/platform or contact us at: [email protected]

SOURCE CentML